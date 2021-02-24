BRAMWELL — West Virginia’s governor recognized the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system Tuesday for a record-breaking year that saw almost 65,000 trail permits sold during the 2020 season.
Gov. Jim Justice congratulated the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority for a successful season and recognized the entire region for its continued growth and investment in West Virginia tourism.
In 2020, the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System sold nearly 65,000 trail permits, which represents the highest number of annual permits ever sold, and the system’s 20th consecutive year of growth in ridership. Despite an eight-week closure due the COVID-19 pandemic, permit sales still saw a 15 percent increase over 2019 sales. The system had more than 8,500 new riders on the trail system in 2020.
More than 80 percent of total sales were to non-West Virginia residents with both resident and non-resident ridership growing for the year, according to the governor’s office.
“West Virginia is an industry leader in outdoor recreation, and our beloved Hatfield-McCoy Trail System is a gem unlike any other,” Justice said. “Since I’ve been in office, I’ve had the privilege of seeing this trail system expand to include more miles of trails and welcome new tourism businesses to support this increase in ridership. Keep doing what you’re doing, because it’s working. I couldn’t be more proud.”
Jeffrey Lusk, director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority, said the trail system saw many riders despite being closed for weeks as precaution against COVID-19.
“We had a great year,” Lusk told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. “That really surprised us. We had a really good end of the year, and we’re just really pleased that our vendors did that well after being closed for two months of the year. It’s good for southern West Virginia and it’s good for tourism in southern West Virginia.”
Riding ATVs on the Hatfield-McCoy lets enthusiasts find recreation without having to mingle with large crowds, he said. Visitors can stay with their group while they’re riding the trail, and many of them stay in cabins that let them avoid big groups of people.
“It’s natural social distancing,” Lusk said. “That’s what I see on the trails. Every time we talk to a rider, that’s what they say.”
Even cold weather and snow failed to deter riders. Visitors from the northern states are used to winter sports such as skiing and riding snowmobiles, and they have the equipment needed to ride their ATVs during inclement weather, Lusk stated. The trail’s new season begins on March 1.
“We’re hoping the last snows are behind us and we’ll start to see warmer weather. Vendors have been coming in to buy permits, so we know that they are expecting visitors,” Lusk said. “We’re extremely excited about 2021.”
The Hatfield-McCoy Trail System will be adding two more trail systems in two more counties to its network on March 1 when the Ivy Branch and Cabwaylingo trail systems open in Lincoln and Wayne counties. These new systems will push the trails to nearly 900 miles of off-road adventure riding for ATVs, UTVs, ORVs, and off-road motorcycles.
