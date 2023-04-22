Patti McCracken had been living in Austria and knew about the story of the arsenic murders in Nagyrév, Hungary and like everyone else, found them fascinating. As a journalist, she could not let go.
“It was nagging me to take a deeper look, and I finally did,” she said in a phone interview from her home in Martha’s Vineyard. “I felt compelled … It has been with me for 14 years from seed to fruit … I spent eight years writing it.”
She rented a small apartment in Szolnok, Hungary, the county seat near Nagyrev, during her on-scene research.
“Every weekday, my assistant and I would meet alone in an airless, ill-lit room at the Szolnok library archives from about 9 a.m. and work until 5 p.m.,” said McCracken. A difficult task since they had to sift through boxes of papers containing handwritten documents. No digitized accounts, microfilm or bound paper records.
“My assistant would read the document to me, translating it from Hungarian into English, and I would key it into my Mac,” she said. “We did this every day for a couple of months. It seemed endless. This was all the info related to the trial itself: Gendarme (police) reports, forensic reports, trial transcripts, and the like.”
Two English teachers from the local school translated newspaper articles related to the investigation and the trials.
McCracken said it is a story almost lost in time.
She said because the story is so improbable, people always want an explanation of how it happened, and why it continued unsuspected for so long.
The circumstances that led to events in the remote village was the result of a “perfect storm,” she said, which included the abuse of women, village isolation, World War I and the Spanish flu pandemic. The personality of the murder ring leader, Auntie Suzy, a lack of law enforcement and help for women also contributed..
Having a midwife, a wise woman, in villages became common throughout Europe, she said. They could be “mystical figures” who gathered power by not only the skills they had but also in doing favors for people, and expecting to be repaid.
“What comes to mind is Auntie Suzy was Tony Soprano-like,” said McCracken, referring to the popular TV series “The Sopranos,” featuring an organized crime leader who did favors for people, which put them in a position to repay the favor at some point.
“There was nobody there to protect these women,” McCracken said. “Nobody cared about them in any direction … the clerk, the police, the judicial system … nobody cared enough to give them any help.” Medical care was limited.
They accepted advice from Auntie Suzy because of her medical skills and empathy, forming a sisterhood to help protect them from their “terrible situations.” Suzy’s business was to get rid of abusive husbands.
“It was hard not to have compassion for them in that regard,” she said.
Although the murder ring dates to a hundred years ago and some of the fundamental attitudes toward the treatment of, women have changed, many have not, said McCracken.
“The more I got into the research the more I was convinced how relevant it is today,” said McCracken, pointing to the continued subservient roles of women globally, including recent events in the United States related to abortion rights.
Abortion plays a big role in the book as women and families in a poor village struggled to provide for even a child or two, much less a large family. They took advantage of the arsenic spooned opportunity provided by Auntie Suzy. Birth control devises or pills did not exist.
“Our U.S. Constitution thought so little of women it didn’t even include us as part of a democratic process,” she said. “We were in no small way the property of men. My mother couldn’t even get her own credit card until the 1970s, when she was already in her 40s and in a career for more than 20 years. She didn’t even have a name as far as the outside world was concerned. She was Mrs. Husband’s First Name, Husband’s Last Name.”
McCracken said the book is especially apropos with the Supreme Court reversal of Roe vs. Wade last year. The decision on abortion law is now up to the individual states. So far, at last a dozen have adopted laws that ban or tightly restrict it.
McCracken said the lack of autonomy women have over their bodies, finances and names are symptoms of the greater disease of oppression.
“Whether it’s 1922 or 2022, it’s all the same,” she said. “It doesn’t matter. We feel the pain and unrighteousness, no matter which century we are experiencing it in.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
