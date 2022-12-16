It’s been an interesting three weeks writing about some of the ghosts and other strange occurrences reported in Mercer County throughout the years but I’m going to go in another direction and let the ghosts rest for awhile. Keep those suggestions at hand, though, because I’ll be coming back to them.
Before I do so, though, we’ll finish with the mystery of Aspenwald as written by H.W. Straley II for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph in the 1920s and submitted by Margaret Ann Scott for the first Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County in 1984.
We left off with the protagonist of the account, a Mr. MacFaddin, apparently over what had happened the previous few nights. Little did he and the Hall family know what would soon occur.
The following Saturday, MacFaddin had stayed indoors and in his room. Both he and the Halls retired early. About 1 a.m. the next morning, a blood-curdling scream and a pistol shot were heard from his room. The Hall men forced opened the door to the stairway and rushed into the room.
Found in there were his clothing and hat left where they were when he retired and bloody bedsheets were on the bed, but his body had vanished. The south window was open and a ladder was found propped up to it. On the sill was a bloody imprint of a right hand minus the index finger.
Spiritualists have a belief that a person who dies violently leave their astral body behind to haunt the place it occurred, which would explain the happenings at Aspenwald.
After every effort to solve the mystery and follow the people responsible failed, life at Aspenwald became normal again for a brief time.
Due to space concerns, we’ll have to truncate the events of the following years. “Aunt Ursula,” the housekeeper, heard footsteps going up the stairway. Finding the door locked, she left for her quarters but looked up to the south window of the chamber where she saw the silhouettes of two men and heard indistinguishable whispers and a low groan. Altering the household, the men hastily headed for the chamber which seemed undisturbed save for an open window and a bloody imprint of a right hand without an index finger.
After that the chamber was shunned, although travelers reported seeing lights in the early morning hours and forms flitting past the window.
About 1858, journalist/philanthropist Horace Greeley, owner of the New York Tribune, was in town on business and procured accommodations at Aspenwald for two nights. The first night was uneventful but the second night saw Greeley encounter the strange forces in the room. It was with difficulty that Mrs. Hall persuaded him not to write about it.
The Halls moved west after serious discussion leaving the home vacated. During the Civil War, H.W. Straley I and his brother, Confederate Major C. Decatur Straley, bought the home for $2,500 in Confederate money from David Hall. The elder male Straleys had heard the rumors but disbelieved them.
The Straleys moved into Aspenwald in 1865 and turned the room into a storage room for flour and meal and a sewing room.
That May, the quiet ended as the elder Straley men heard footsteps on the stairway, the chamber door slammed shut and a wild scream was heard. The Straleys rushed to the room where they found the loom severely damaged, the window hoisted and a bloody handprint on the sill, plus a sealed letter directed to Maj. C.D. Straley, Company I, 59th Virginia Regiment.
The next day, Maj. Straley and H.W. Straley I, after the former read and reread the letter, tore it into strips and burned it, left the home, turned south towards Glady Creek and went into the woods south of Princeton. The Major exhumed a skeleton with a right hand missing an index finger and covered it up again. The Straleys never spoke of the event again.
The room was reopened as a guest chamber after that.
Years later, Maj. Straley, by then dying, told his nephew (Straley II) to go to his safe upon his death and get a sealed letter directed to him, open it, read it then destroy it. It was the true story of what happened to MacFaddin, according to the uncle.
Straley did so, but found the seal broken and its’ contents removed. A message in a lady’s handwriting on the envelope read “Removed by me on the anniversary of the murder of my relative, Capt. MacFaddin.”
