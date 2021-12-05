BLUEFIELD — Generosity in the form of a third anonymous $5,000 donation pushed the Community Christmas Tree closer Sunday toward its 2021 campaign goal.
It also marked the third day in one week that the Little Jimmie campaign has an received an anonymous $5,000 donation.
To put it in proper context, the 2021 campaign — following an extremely slow start — has now received $15,000 in anonymous donations within a single week, a heartwarming development for the Little Jimmie program.
Now in its 104th year, the campaign — with help from the $15,000 received from the anonymous benefactor — will once again be able to serve hundreds of area children who would otherwise go without at Christmas.
“We are extremely appreciative of these very generous donations,” Bluefield Daily Telegraph Editor and Community Christmas Tree Coordinator Samantha Perry said of the $15,000 in anonymous donations received over the past week. “The $15,000 in donations gives us a real chance at meeting our goal. I would like to thank the anonymous donor for this very kind gift.”
Contributions received Friday and Saturday totaled $7,231, including a $1,000 donation “in memory of all classmates who have passed by Gary Coaldiggers High School Alumni Association.”
That brings this year’s campaign total-to-date to $26,011. Another $13,989 is needed to meet this year’s goal, which is $40,000.
The big shopping day for hundreds of area parents and children is scheduled for Tuesday, December 14, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Wal-Mart in Bluefield, Va. That event will include a gift-wrapping station for the participating parents that will be operated by volunteers with the Bluefield Rotary Club. Bluefield High School basketball players also will be on hand at the shopping event to assist parents.
Today is the final day to register your child for the 2021 Little Jimmie program by going to the Daily Telegraph’s website, http://www.bdtonline.com/, or at bdtonline.com/littlejimmie.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, there won’t be a traditional Little Jimmie party this year. Instead a online registration and voucher system is being used that will allow parents to shop for their own children’s gifts at the upcoming shopping event.
A CHIP, WIC or children’s Medicaid card will be needed to verify eligibility for the program. Multiple children in a single household will need to be registered separately.
Those who would like to contribute to this year’s campaign can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree.
Beginning Balance … $18,780.00
• Anonymous … $5,000.00
• In loving memory of our son, David Matthew, on his 46th birthday by Lloyd and Denise Woodall Hall … $46.00
• In loving memory of Betsy Woodall Andress, Kenneth and Ollie Woodall, Kelly and Dorothy Hall by Lloyd and Denise Hall … $10.00
• In loving memory of John Mark Poe, Roy and Kenny Blankenship, Rita Blankenship Jenkins, and Judy Blankenship Hagy “Special Sisters / Best Friends Forever” by Denise Woodall Hall … $10.00
• Jack Miller … $200.00
• William Hageman … $25.00
• Aubert Keaton … $100.00
• In memory of our parents by Jim and Carolyn Ratcliffe … $200.00
• Dr. and Mrs Tom Richardson … $50.00
• Gary Gilmore … $100.00
• Robert and Gayle Crane … $200.00
• Douglas Cox and Gayle Crane … $100.00
• Peggy Matthews … $50.00
• In memory of James William Francis … $100.00
• In memory of all classmates who have passed by Gary Coaldiggers High School Alumni Association … $1,000.00
• Ralph Stanley Jr … $40.00
Daily Total … $7,231.00
Total-to-Date … $26,011.00
