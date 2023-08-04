We continue with the story of the Clark House in Camp Creek from the memories of Watson Clark, a grandson of homebuilder Henry Clark Jr . The account is in the 2002 edition of the Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County.
John Clark, Watson’s father, built a four-room frame house next to the family home in order to have ample room to bed the travelers.
In June of 1904, Watson’s brother Mark was on the front porch playing a banjo when a copperhead snake made an appearance from under the porch and was about 10 inches from his foot. Mark swung the banjo down on the snake, killing it but ruining the banjo. John Clark decided to tear down the old house after that.
He preserved a couple of windows which had survived the battle and put them in the new home, which survived until it was demolished during the construction of the West Virginia Turnpike.
Watson Clark couldn’t remember who was the leader of the Confederate forces in 1862, according to his father. Capt. Richard Foley was the commander of the Flat Top Copperheads milita and Col. Walter Jenifer was the commander of the regular cavalry. He said his father knew quite a few combatants on both sides but he was too young to remember the names.
John Clark died at the age of 64, 50 years after the Clark House battle. Watson Clark was 17.
Watson wrote that the farm was raided by both sides being a border area of neighbor versus neighbor. His grandfather was robbed of food and horse feed so much that he buried a box filled with corn in the woods. The corn was ruined but they had to eat it anyway.
His grandmother buried $12 in silver coins 10 steps from the garden gate and recovered it after the war.
Watson had four uncles in the Civil War, with two dying from wounds. John Clark came of age after the war ended. Henry Clark, Jr., had a son named Alonzo, a cousin to Watson who was 15 years older than him. He was a retired school teacher living in Princeton.
After the war, when elections were again held, the old Clark House was selected as a voting place. Ballots were cast on the back porch.
Office seekers brought their moonshine, which was legal if taxed, put it in a bucket and float a tin cup in it. John Clark said not many voters got drunk but there were a few disenfranchised voters who raised a ruckus if not allowed to vote.
The Clark House was one of only three places where drummers and others could be put up while on the road between Princeton and Beckley. The Lewis Farley place at Spanishburg and the John R. Smith residence at Shady Spring, all three are gone now.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.