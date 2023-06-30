PRINCETON — During a long career as an automobile mechanic, Leonard Beckett used his hands to great effect. Now 98, he’s found another use for his hands as a woodworker.
“I started in about 2006. I had to find something to do after they told me I couldn’t work on cars in my garage so I started making sawdust,” he said.
Beckett said that he gets an idea in his mind, gets a piece of wood then starts working on it.
His son, Stephen Beckett, said, “He gets a lot of ideas from his woodworking magazines.”
Asked how long it takes him to do a project, Beckett said, “It depends on what I’m doing. I get most of my wood from a sawmill so it’s pretty rough. I have to smooth it, get it down to size, then use a jointer and a planer. I then glue the strips of wood together.”
He also puts polish and polyurethane on it, which requires a couple of days to dry .
Stephen Beckett said his father has made, among other items, coffee tables, bread boards, armchair tables, lazy susans, tablet and book holders and wall hanging planters. In addition, he makes snowmen and reindeer for Christmas decorations.
“He does it every day . It keeps his mind sharp and he enjoys it,” the younger Beckett said.
Beckett was born and raised in Ballard in Monroe County. After service in the U.S. Navy in World War II, he married Sylvia Mandeville on Oct. 31, 1946, and moved to Princeton in 1950 where he worked as a mechanic for Woods Motor Sales and Walls Chevrolet until 1956 when he bought the Athens Garage and operated it until 1986, where he was known as “Whitey” Beckett.
He has been a member of the Princeton Health & Fitness Center since 1997 where he has occasionally sold his wood items.
