WELCH — The results of all 96 of the recent COVID-19 tests administered in McDowell County are back and all are negative.
Shannon Hardee, nursing director for the McDowell County Health Department, said the free testing was administered June 5 and 6.
“It was 100 percent negative,” she said.
The testing was part of an ongoing state initiative to increase testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations in counties with high minority populations and evidence of COVID-19 transmission.
Hardee said 55 percent of those tested were minorities. “That was phenomenal.”
McDowell County has had six positive tests since the pandemic began, a number that has been stable for several weeks.
Another day of free testing is being offered June 26 as part of a Coalfield testing initiative related to higher positive rates in neighboring Mingo and Logan counties and other counties in Southern West Virginia.
“They are concerned with some of the outbreaks that are occurring in areas close to us in Southern West Virginia,” Hardee said, adding that this round of testing is also looking for any possible asymptomatic people.
The drive-through testing is free and easy, she said, with people staying in their cars and showing a photo identification.
“Just show up and stay in your vehicle,” she said. “Someone else does the paperwork.”
The testing will be held in the parking lot at Riverview High School on Friday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hardee said she is concerned with recent outbreaks around the state in churches, but particularly the Preston County seven positive cases (as of Wednesday) after a vacation to Myrtle Beach.
“That is alarming,” she said. “The way they found it was when someone needed to have elective surgery, but before you can have surgery, you have to have a negative test. This person was asymptomatic and the test came back positive.”
Contact tracing showed a group of people had been to Myrtle Beach and they are now testing everyone and all contacts since returning.
“Myrtle Beach is a hotspot,” she said, as well as Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, Tenn. “In two weeks they went from a 2 percent to 4 percent increase in cases to a 66 percent increase (in those Tennessee travel destinations).”
Hardee said there is real danger in people traveling to other places and bringing it back into the community.
That is one reason, she said, everyone should wear a mask in public, especially if they are going to be around an elderly person or someone with underlying chronic health issues.
Hardee said she wears one when she is out because she takes care of her father, who has is a retired coal miner and has several health issues.
“I am not wearing one for myself,” she said. “I am wearing one for my dad and my best friend’s husband. It’s all about other people, to protect those who can’t do it for themselves.”
