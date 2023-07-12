PRINCETON — Public comment sessions are being scheduled so Mercer County residents can voice their opinions about a 911 center proposal to increase the landline fees on monthly phone bills.
Director Robert Hoge of the Mercer County Communications Center spoke Tuesday with the Mercer County Commission about a request to raise landline fees.
“Thank you, commissioners,” Hoge said. “We’re requesting to increase the 911 fee from the current $3 during an incremental time over five years of 75 cents per year for the residential customers, and also to raise the business (customers) from the $3 to $8 as a one-time increase to help justify or balance out the money between the two.”
Hoge said the request would be the 911 Center’s second increase since it was started back in 1992.
“We’re running into a loss of landline customers and direct not only here but throughout the United States,” he stated. “Collections are down, our customers are down, about 25 percent. Unfortunately, our operating costs are like everybody else. They’re up about 25.6 percent over the last six or seven years. Our call volume is also increasing from the last six years. The calls are up over 22 percent.”
Capital cost are up between 25 and 50 percent for the 911 Center’s equipment, he said.
Hoge said the increase would allow the 911 Center to “move into the future.”
“It’s a plan to hopefully take place and hold us for the next 10 years,” he stated. “The biggest thing that we’re running into at this point in time is with the implementation of the next gen 911 services that are coming about, which is the ability for the 911 center to receive text, videos, pictures and a lot of other things. We’re not even sure what they’re going to be.”
Commissioner Greg Puckett said the commission would have to conduct five public comment sessions throughout the county, and then have a final public comment hearing before voting about whether to accept the 911 proposal.
The commission currently plans to conduct the hearings in August. The times and places for these hearings will be announced when they are scheduled.
“I appreciate the fact that you’re looking at this over a long period of time and not going for a jump all at once because I think that would be very hard for our constituents but AEP (American Electric Power) is looking for an increase,” Puckett said. “We’ve talked about the fire fee. You know, we understand that there’s a lot of things there. I appreciate you being able to work, you know, looking at doing this over a period of time to adjust gradually. I think doing it at one time would be very harmful in many ways.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
