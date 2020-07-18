BLUEFIELD — Temperatures are climbing in the two Bluefields, but the longtime tradition of serving free lemonade every time the official temperature reaches or exceeds 90 degrees has been canceled for this year.
Jeff Disibbio, president of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, said Friday that free lemonade would not be served this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our board has voted against doing it,” he said.
Free lemonade has been served regularly in Bluefield and neighboring Bluefield, Va. since the promotion’s first lemonade was poured in 1941. It was created when the late Eddie Steele of Bluefield spoke with a local businessman, W.P. Cole Sr., about having a new promotion for the city. At first, the idea was to give away free nights at the West Virginian Hotel in downtown Bluefield whenever 90 degrees was reached, but this proved to be too costly when the hotel hosted an Odd Fellows convention in 1939. The temperature hit 90 during this gathering, and the hotel lost a lot of money.
Steele then got the idea of serving free lemonade. The promotion was started in 1939, but the first 90-degree day bringing forth the free lemonade didn’t happen until 1941. The promotion has brought national and even international attention to Bluefield.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg,Va. forecasted a high temperature of 84 degrees today along with a high of 85 Sunday and 87 on Monday, bringing the official temperature very close to the 90-degree free lemonade mark. This year, lemonade won’t be served if the temperature hits 90 degrees.
Disibbio said that concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic led the chamber’s board of directors to cancel the free lemonade promotion this year.
“We took into consideration that we would be asking volunteers to engage the public in a confined space and felt the risk for the volunteers was too much to ask,” he stated. “If you’re a volunteer in a certain location, you may have to engage with 30 to 40 people during the time you’re serving.”
There are concerns that even if the lemonade was poured one disposable cup at a time, people could still touch other cups by accident, touch the tables, or come into close contact with each other. Even if only a few people arrived at a location serving free lemonade, there could be delays caused by the additional time needed to sanitize tables and other surfaces, Disibbio said. Sometimes daycare centers and babysitters bring children to lemonade locations, and maintaining social distancing would be more difficult with children present.
“Even if we could do it, with the risk that’s involved we don’t want to be responsible for anyone getting sick because of a glass of lemonade,” he said, adding, “We felt it was the socially responsible thing to do so we would not facilitate any spread of the disease.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.