BLUEFIELD — Mercer County health officials confirmed Saturday that the county’s eighth confirmed case of COVID-19 was related to domestic travel, and Virginia health officials confirmed a second case of the virus in Buchanan County, Va.
Mercer County has had a total of eight confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Seven more tests have come back negative for COVID-19 in Mercer County, according to the health department’s statement. All of the individuals’ contacts have been notified and are self-quarantining. This eighth case, which was reported Friday, was domestic-travel related.
This brings the number of pending test results that have been reported to the Mercer County Health Department down, from 43 to 36, according to the press release. To date, there have been no COVID-19 related deaths in Mercer County.
The Mercer County Health Department continues to emphasize the importance of social distancing and wearing personal protective equipment (facial coverings, gloves) when out in public. People should continue to wash hands regularly with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
In southern West Virginia, McDowell County still had five confirmed cases and Monroe County still had one confirmed case of COVID-19. Summers County reported its first case of the virus Saturday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported as of 5 p.m. Saturday that there have been 15,819 residents tested for COVID-19, with 591 positive, 15,228 negative and six deaths. The sixth COVID-19 associated death is an 82-year-old woman from Wayne County with underlying health conditions.
These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR, state health officials said.
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases from the local health department to the state health department.
In West Virginia, confirmed cases per county were as follows Saturday: Barbour (4), Berkeley (91), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (22), Fayette (2), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (4), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (23), Jefferson (48), Kanawha (83), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (32), Marshall (6), Mason (8), McDowell (5), Mercer (8), Mineral (4), Monongalia (81), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (2), Ohio (21), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (11), Raleigh (5), Randolph (4), Roane (2), , Taylor (3), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (17), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (18), Wyoming (1).
As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested, state health officials said.
The Virginia Health Department reported a second confirmed COVID-19 case Saturday in Buchanan County. Tazewell County still had four confirmed cases, and Russell County had one. Wythe County had seven cases of the virus and Giles County had two. Bland County has no confirmed positive cases.
In Virginia, a total of 37,999 tests had been conducted as of Saturday, according to Virginia health officials. There were a total of 5,077 confirmed cases statewide and 837 hospitalizations. A total of 130 deaths had been reported.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.