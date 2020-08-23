PRINCETON — Mercer County saw yet another COVID-19 death on Sunday, raising the total virus deaths to 21.
The death, an 83-year-old male, was confirmed by the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Sunday, along with the death of a 92-year-old female from northern Taylor County. "The passing of these two West Virginians is announced with great sadness and we extend our deepest sympathies to their families," Bill Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, said in a release.
Another two virus cases were also announced for Mercer County, for a total of 274.
Monroe County, which swiftly reached orange status on the state's school re-entry metric after an outbreak at the Springfield Center nursing home, continued to see its numbers climb as well. Eight more cases were reported by DHHR, raising its total to 65 COVID-19 cases. The county has reported no deaths thus far.
No cases have been reported by the McDowell County Health Department since Friday, keeping its total case count at 75.
