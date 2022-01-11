PRINCETON — Eight new COVID-related deaths in Mercer County were reported Monday by the state DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources).
Those deaths include an 81-year-old male; an 88-year-old female; a 60-year-old male; a 77-year-old female; a 61-year-old female; a 63-year-old male; a 62-year-old female and a 63-year-old male.
That beings the total county COVID-related death toll to 210.
Monroe County also saw another death, a 78-year-old male, bringing that county’s total to 32.
New COVID cases continue to surge across the state and locally, with the vast majority of vases the Omicron variant.
As of Sunday, another record was set in West Virginia on the seven-day average of new cases reported, with 2,960, well eclipsing the 1,972 seven-day average at the peak of the Delta surge.
The positivity rate (the percent of people who are positive of the total tested) is still around 20 percent, or one out of every five people tested is positive.
Mercer County reported 477 new cases during the previous week, a number that has continued to grow after a post-Delta surge drop.
Hospitalizations related to COVID also keep rising once again, hitting 815 on Monday with 224 in ICUs and 133 on ventilators, all numbers the highest they have been in almost three months.
About 76 percent of those hospitalizations are unvaccinated.
As of Monday, about 845,000 residents, 18 and above, or almost 60 percent, have been fully vaccinated.
Of those fully vaccinated, about 344,000, or 40 percent, have received a booster shot.
State officials say the number of people being vaccinated continues to slowly rise, but the booster shot is crucial, and that statistic is lagging far behind.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said last week getting the booster is essential because the effectiveness of the vaccine diminishes.
Anyone who received the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should get the booster five months after that second dose and only two months after the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Marsh the Omicron peak has not yet been reached in the state as West Virginia, and other rural states, are behind in seeing the impact of the spread.
Rural states can see what is going to happen based on what happens in more populous areas, he said, and Omicron spreads faster than any other variant, as evidenced by the record daily number of new cases.
Not getting a booster shot predisposes people, especially those at risk, to getting more severe complications if infected, Marsh said, and that can challenge hospitals, which continue to take care of patients still trying to recover from the Delta variant.
Bonnie Allen, interim administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, said two vaccine clinics are scheduled for this week.
A COVID vaccine clinic will be held today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Princeton Rescue Squad Karen Preservati Education Center. First and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna will be given as well as booster shots for anyone 12 and older.
A children’s vaccine clinic has been set for Thursday, also at the center, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. It is for 5-11 year-olds only.
Free drive-through testing will also be available each day this week at the health department.
Maverick Health is offering the non-evasive saliva test at the department on Blue Prince Road between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day. Results will be available in 24 to 48 hours after testing.
