BLUEFIELD — Mercer County has so far seen a surge of 75 new cases of COVID during April, and that number could increase.
“In February and March, ironically, the COVID cases came down,” Mercer County Health Department Administrator Roger Topping told members of the county Board of Health Wednesday during the board’s monthly meeting. “But they are back up and on the upswing.”
Topping said the Easter break with church services and visitations caused the spike in cases.
“It was trending downward but now you will see a big increase in April,” he said. Area counties as well as the state have seen similar increases during the month.
State officials continue to urge residents 16 and above to get vaccinated.
Vaccination clinics continue to be held each week at the Karen Preservati Education Center/Princeton Rescue Squad, but Topping has recently seen the numbers who want a vaccine drop.
The clinics held this week (today and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) are open to anyone who wants a shot with no appointment needed.
If people are hesitant to come to Princeton or have trouble with transportation, the health department will soon be able to bring the vaccine to them.
That’s because a special trailer that was ordered is scheduled to arrive soon.
“We may have it by mid-May,” Topping said. “We are going to take the trailer and go into these communities, all outlying areas. We will have a mobile vaccine clinic with the trailer.”
Topping said the 18-ft.-long trailer is fully equipped with everything needed, including a generator and refrigerator.
After the pandemic is over, the trailer will then be used to get the health department more active in communities, he said, visiting fairs and festivals, providing information on the services offered at the department and doing health screenings.
“We will have a presence in the community,” he said, adding the trailer can also be used to administer flu shots.
Topping also told board members he was disappointed in legislation passed to enhance “harm reduction” efforts in the needle exchange programs around the state and in increase in hepatitis C and possibly HIV can result.
“Some clinics will be closing this service because they can’t do what is required in this new law,” he said, referring to more stringent criteria as well as a directive to offer more types of therapy. “You will see a big increase in hepatitis C.”
Topping said it was already increasing, from 19 new cases in the county in February to 34 in March.
“We almost doubled the number of Hep C cases,” he said. “It’s only going to get worse as this program is butchered.”
Programs allow addicts to exchange a dirty needle for a clean one and Hep C and HIV can spread through using and sharing dirty needles.
Board Chair Dr. Randy Maxwell said it is more labor intensive to do the same work and asked if the health department is going to try to meet the constraints.
“We are going to try to,” Topping said. “Southern Highlands (which offers counseling with the program) is helping us.”
The new law takes effect July 9.
Topping also told the board the health department is having a new website developed to help enhance the department’s online presence and offer a way to get residents engaged.
Board member Dr. Daniel Wells said a “Bonnie’s Bus” will be in the county on April 27 at the Grant’s Supermarket parking lot in Bluewell.
Bonnie’s Bus is a mobile mammography unit offered by WVU that travels across West Virginia, offering breast cancer screening in a comfortable, convenient environment.
Wells said the screenings are free and it’s a combined effort with the health department, Princeton Community Hospital and Southview Pharmacy (located inside Grant’s).
“It’s our way to help the county,” he said. “It’s a solid program.”
Wells said the bus may make more future trips to the county.
On April 27, the bus will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
