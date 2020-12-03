RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia will be receiving about 70,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in about two weeks, and a plan is in place as to how they will be distributed.
Gov. Ralph Northam said during his pandemic briefing Wednesday that the vaccines are safe and effective and the first doses will be from Pfizer with Moderna following, but the numbers from Moderna are not yet known.
“The best science available worldwide has gone into the development of the vaccines,” he said, adding that the Virginia Department of Health has a work group also reviewing the data.
Northam said CDC guidelines on priority distribution will be followed, with the first doses going to healthcare workers on the front lines and residents of long-term care facilities, the most vulnerable population.
“This is the right thing to do,” he said of the distribution plan, which will target a total of about 500,000 healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents.
The rate at which they will be administered will depend on when they arrive, he said, adding that each one requires two doses, about three weeks apart.
Where the first 70,000 does will go has not yet been finalized and is being addressed by a committee, he said, but they will be distributed equitably across the state.
After the first phase of those 500,000 is completed, the second phase, according to the plan, will include essential workers, like first-responders, and the third phase will target those will serious medical issues and residents 65 years old and older.
Northam continues to believe that all Virginians will have the opportunity to be vaccinated by late spring or early summer, but it will be “supply dependent.”
However, he said studies continue on vaccinating children.
“You can’t always extrapolate adult data to children,” he said, adding the FDA is exploring the issue. “That is in the process of moving forward.”
Northam said everything is in place to store and distribute the vaccines as well as working with hospitals, other medical providers and pharmacies on vaccinations.
“We will have enough to get to everybody, but it will take time,” he said. “We all need to be patient.”
Northam also said the vaccine does not give people COVID-19. Rather, it “spurs your body” to produce antibodies.
Concern has been raised about residents not wanting to be vaccinated, but community and faith leaders will be involved in helping show the vaccine is safe and necessary to stop the pandemic, he said.
The vaccine comes at a time when Virginia and the country continue to see surges in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Northam said the state recorded more than 2,400 cases Wednesday and the positivity rate is at 8.3 percent.
“It was around 5 percent just a few weeks ago,” he said. “We passed a very sad milestone … more than 4,000 have died.”
Almost 15,000 are now hospitalized, a new record.
Northam said the state continues to have hospital bed capacity, but the problem is more related to having enough staff to handle a surge of patients.
In fact, Ballad Health, which has a hospital in Russell County and several in far Southwest Virginia, has suspended most elective surgeries as the state is trying to find ways to send in extra staff to help.
The statistics, he said, point to the fact the danger is here and will be until the vaccine is widespread.
Holidays may add to that danger if people congregate and not follow protocol.
“People are getting together indoors and letting their guard down,” he said, adding that one person’s rights should not trump the danger presented to others.
“It’s just selfish,” he said. “Rights are important, but we need to emphasize responsibility.”
No new restrictions were announced, but Northam said everything is still “on the table.”
“It will take several months to get people vaccinated,” he said. “In the meantime, wear a mask and social distance. Be careful and take precautions. What we all do affects other people. It is foolish to take risks (as the vaccine is on its way).”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
