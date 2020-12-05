CHARLESTON — West Virginia will receive about 60,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine right after Dec.15 in the first wave of weekly distribution and all residents may have access to the vaccine by mid-March.
Gov. Jim Justice said Friday during his pandemic briefing the doses will then come in batches a week apart, with Pfizer sending the first batch with a weekly ordering cap of about 16,000.
Moderna will send about 26,000 doses in its first batch before the end of the month with a weekly ordering cap of about 3,000-5,000.
These shipments are dependent on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approving emergency use authorizations on Dec. 15.
Justice said the vaccine will first go to National Guard hubs set up around the state to be prepared and then sent to counties.
Healthcare workers on the front lines and long-term care facility residents and staff will receive the first doses, with each company’s vaccine requiring two shots, three weeks apart for Pfizer and four weeks apart for Moderna.
After that, the vaccine will go to “community structure” workers, which include first-responders and public health workers.
Justice said about 100,000 residents fall into those categories.
The elderly and essential workers, like teachers, will follow.
After those initial priority populations are inoculated, the vaccine will be available to the general public.
“I think if we push hard enough, we will be able to get it out to the general public in mid-March,” he said.
National Guard Adjutant Gen. James Hoyer said the vaccine will be “broken down and diluted and put into an approved format” for doses at the five hub sites around the state.
Hoyer said the NG has asked FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) to provide funding to bring in more troops to help out.
“We need more personnel on duty … to get this vaccine out,” he said, adding he wants to “aggressively” get people in long-term care facilities the doses as fast as possible to “reduce the terrible loss of life.”
Hoyer said 47 percent of the 799 COVID deaths (as of Friday) in the state were residents of those facilities.
“Be patient, this is a fluid operation,” he said of the process to bring the vaccine to counties.
The initial allocation of vaccines will be distributed to five hub locations with ultra-cold storage in Berkeley, Cabell, Greenbrier, Kanawha, and Monongalia counties.
More than 500 potential sites have currently enrolled to help distribute vaccine doses, and he said he will be pushing for even more providers, pharmacies, and more to enroll as well. The supply of vaccine doses will continually increase in the weeks and months to follow.
Justice also laid to rest the misconception that a person receiving the vaccine could contract COVID from it.
“You cannot get COVID from taking the vaccine,” he said, reviewing the process of approval that used tens of thousands of people in trials. “I will take mine right in front of everybody.”
Justice said former Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama are all receiving their shots on TV to set examples.
“There are no serious safety concerns with the vaccine,” he said of people’s concern over side effects.
Justice also debunked a social media conspiracy theory.
“The federal government is not tracking you (with the vaccine),” he said. “You are not being tracked.”
Ending the pandemic depends on people being vaccinated, he said, because that ends the ability of the virus to spread.
“It breaks the chain,” he said. “It can’t be passed from one person to the next … Testing and masks help to break the chain, but the vaccine is the big, big thing.”
Justice also agrees with President-Elect Joe Biden, who is pushing for masks to continue to be worn the first 100 days after he is inaugurated (to April 20), but Justice expressed hope the need may not last that long if the vaccinations go well.
“He is trying to do what he knows we are going to have to do,” he said of Biden’s plan, calling it “common sense” and saying that “who in their right mind would not support it?”
But the more people who get the vaccine, the more the need to wear a mask diminishes, he added.
Justice did say that how long the immunity to COVID from the vaccine lasts is not yet known because it is new and there is no way to know.
“No one knows for sure,” he said, but whether it is for six months, two years or a lifetime, it will stop the spread of the virus and give time to develop more effective and longer lasting vaccines if needed.
Moderna announced Friday its vaccine’s immunity will last at least three months, based on a timeframe that can already be studied.
Justice said the state will not embark on a campaign to “sell” the vaccine to residents.
“We are going to educate people … on truly how the vaccine works and what the dangers are, which are extremely minimal,” he said. “We are going to educate, not sell. They (state residents) will make good decisions.”
During a local briefing on the vaccine at the Mercer County Health Department Thursday, county Health Officer Dr. Steven Stefancic and pharmacist Dr. Daniel Wells, a county Board of Health member, both emphasized that the side effects of the COVID vaccine are similar to a flu shot.
“Typically, with most vaccines we see side effects,” Wells said, and they may include a headache, fatigue and a sore arm where the shot was administered.
Wells said this vaccine, according to information provided, can produce the same side effects as from the flu shot, but they go away relatively quickly.
Wells also debunked the notion that a vaccine recipient can actually get the coronavirus by taking the shot, saying the vaccine triggers a person’s own antibodies to create a defense against it.
Stefancic said side effects in studies and trials were similar to the flu vaccine, with the usual variations, and about 3 to 5 percent may have an allergic reaction, as with the flu vaccine.
Some groups, including pregnant women, also have to be cautious, he said, as is always the case with any shot and it should be cleared by a physician. A vaccine is not yet available for children for COVID, but the project is being worked on.
As more and more people are vaccinated, a “herd immunity” is created, Stefancic said, since those vaccinated cannot contract COVID-19 or pass it on to someone else.
Both Stefancic and Wells also said Mercer County is ready to accept, store and distribute the vaccine when it arrives.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, the state Health Officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health, said Friday that another misconception is the COVID vaccine can be used the treat the virus in someone who has already contracted it.
“It’s most likely not a treatment,” she said, but just a way to prevent a person from contracting the virus.
Amjad said more studies are needed in this area.
According to a report by NBC News, even those who have already contracted the virus and recovered are recommended to receive the vaccine to add an extra layer of protection.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.