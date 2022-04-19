PEMBROKE, Va. — About 60 first responders from several fire departments, rescue squads and other agencies responded this weekend to a large brushfire in Giles County, Va.
On Easter Sunday at about 2:47 p.m. Giles County Sheriff’s Office E-911 Communications Center started receiving calls reporting a large amount of smoke coming from the south facing slope of Butt Mountain, according to Emergency Services Coordinator Jon Butler. The Pembroke Fire Department was dispatched and requested additional assistance from Pearisburg Fire Department.
It was determined the best access to the fire would be from Big Branch Hollow Road, but that the fire was in a remote, rugged area of the mountain side that would only be accessible by ATVs or walking in, Butler said. It was also quickly determined that the fire was on U.S National Forest lands and at that time assistance from the U.S Department of Forestry was requested. Additionally, Newport Volunteer Fire Department’s assistance was requested as well.
Forestry service personnel responded and assisted local fire department resources with attacking the fire through the rugged terrain. A U.S. Forest Service helicopter responded and provided assistance, Butler stated.
The fire was contained at about 9:30pm, and affected an estimated 50 acres, with incoming soaking rain expected on Monday fire command made the decision to allow the fire to burn within its fire containment lines, Butler said. U.S. Forestry will monitor the area throughout the week to ensure there is no further fire danger.
About 60 personnel representing Pembroke Volunteer Fire Department, Pearisburg Volunteer Fire Department, Newport Volunteer Fire Department, Giles Lifesaving & Rescue Squad, Newport Rescue Squad, Giles County Emergency Services, U.S Department of Forestry, Virginia Department of Forestry and Pulaski County Emergency Management responded to the fire.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
