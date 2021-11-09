CHARLESTON — The passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act last week will bring a total of about $6 billion to West Virginia investments over the next five years.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said the money will help make badly needed improvements to state highways and boost train and other transportation as well as help bring broadband to remote areas around the state.
“West Virginia has 1,545 bridges and more than 3,200 miles of highway in poor condition and 32 percent of trains and other transit vehicles in the state are past useful life. At least 258,000 West Virginians have no broadband access,” he said after the House passed the bill late Friday night. “Our bipartisan bill will help West Virginia, and every other state in the nation, address the infrastructure needs of our nation while creating good-paying jobs and growing the economy. This type of investment hasn’t been made in three decades. I am pleased the House of Representatives passed this bipartisan legislation, and look forward to President Biden signing it into law. I have always said that the best politics is good government, and I’m incredibly proud of my bipartisan colleagues for their tireless efforts to get this across the finish line and deliver on this major investment in the needs of America.”
The Senate passed the $1.2 trillion (with almost $600 billion of that in new spending) bill early in the summer but it has been held up in the House as more progressive Democrats tried to tie its passage with the proposed $3.5 trillion Build Back Better bill.
One of the senators who supported and helped shape the infrastructure bill was Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
“The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is historic, bipartisan legislation that will dramatically upgrade America’s core infrastructure,” she said after the House vote. “This bill will rebuild crumbling roads and bridges; address aging water and wastewater systems; support our airports and ports; and connect rural America with broadband infrastructure and finally close the digital divide. As Ranking Member of the EPW Committee, I’m especially proud my committee’s surface transportation reauthorization bill and water and wastewater infrastructure bill are the foundation of this package.”
The process to pass the bill started earlier this spring with Capito’s negotiations with President Joe Biden.
“Seeing the final bipartisan product head to his desk today is exciting,” she said Saturday. “This bill is further proof that this bipartisan process leads to better, lasting policy that will benefit the American people for generations to come.”
Gov. Jim Justice also praised its passage during his pandemic briefing Monday.
“That’s tremendous in every way,” he said. “It is the best of the best.”
Justice said he did not agree with everything in the bill, but “West Virginia will be a tremendous beneficiary.”
Justice also praised Rep. David McKinley, R-1st District, who was the lone state representative to vote for the bill.
“It took a lot of guts for David to go the way he did…” he said as the two other GOP representatives voted against it.
Manchin, Capito and Justice have all said some money from the bill will be earmarked for major projects like King Coal Highway, Coalfields Expressway and Corridor H.
Rep. Carol Miller, R-3rd District, who represents Southern West Virginia, opposed the bill.
“West Virginia needs targeted investment in our roads, bridges, waterways, and broadband,” she said. “Projects like King Coal Highway, Corridor H, and the Bluestone Dam will help meet our state’s transportation and growth needs – and I look forward to supporting those projects in a different bill. Because Nancy Pelosi has now linked this bill to the trillion-dollar socialist spending spree, I voted ‘no.’ Congress must invest in our nation, not saddle our children and grandchildren with taxes and debt.”
Capito and Justice also opposed the Build Back Better bill Miller referred to, and have criticized House Democrats to try to link the two bills.
The Bill Back Better bill is now still in negotiations, trying to receive enough Senate support, mainly from Manchin, to get it passed with a possible $1.75 trillion price tag rather then the $3.5 trillion proposal. Manchin made it clear it would not support the initial cost.
Both of Virginia’s senators, Democrats Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, praised the infrastructure bill’s passage.
“With tonight’s (Friday night) passage in the House of Representatives, Congress is finally doing what it has been promising for generations: investing in America’s infrastructure,” the senators said in a joint statement. “This bipartisan package will fix crumbling roads and bridges, improve travel by air, rail and water, expand broadband access and boost our economic recovery. We are proud that this bill is now heading to the President’s desk for signature, and we look forward to working with our colleagues and President Biden in the days and weeks ahead to enact further priorities to help Virginians.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
