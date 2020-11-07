CHARLESTON — A grim COVID-19 scenario is resulting in records being set in the state, Gov. Jim Justice said Friday.
“We had 540 new positive cases (in 24 hours), an all-time record,” he said, with active cases now climbing above 6,000 for the fist time and the number hospitalized rising to 280.
Not only that, the state’s positivity rate (the percentage of positive cases of the total number tested) has once again climbed above 3 percent, the first time that has happened since late April.
Justice read the ages and gender of 15 more COVID-related deaths, bringing the total to 487.
The state also has outbreaks in 19 schools with 93 total positive cases, he said, along with 59 outbreaks in long-term care facilities (only one case is considered an outbreak) and 17 outbreaks in churches in 12 counties, including Monroe County.
“Our nation is experiencing a significant uptick (in positive cases),” he said, and that puts the state at risk, especially considering the state has the oldest and most chronically ill population.
Justice routinely points to the ages of those who have died, and they are usually in their 70s, 80s and 90s.
“This disease nails our elderly and we’ve got to protect them,” he said, adding that not only are shutdowns still on the table the state is also working on other measures to help nursing home residents.
Dr. Clay Marsh, the state COVID-19 Czar, said Dr. Anthony Fauci had predicted the daily number of positive cases in the country could hit 100,000 this winter.
“We now have seen that three days in a row,” he Marsh said, with the count hitting more than 121,000 on Thursday, the most ever recorded in one day anywhere in the world.
The “real values” of residents must be in the forefront, he said, and that is saving lives and protecting the well-being of citizens.
Stopping community spread is crucial, he said, and that means more testing, wearing masks and physical distancing.
“Community spread goes into schools, churches and nursing homes,” he said. “With more testing, the rate of spread will go down … COVID is everywhere. It’s all around us. Use the power that we have.”
Along with testing, wearing a mask is effective in reducing the spread.
Bill Crouch, DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources) Secretary, said testing is needed to stop that spread.
“You are a host,” he said of how humans provide homes for the virus. “You are what the disease is looking for.”
When people get the virus, he said, it looks for other humans to infect.
Justice said testing finds those who are spreading it, which leads to isolation, contact tracing and slowing down the spread.
“If you are fair … I have pleaded with people to be tested,” he said, but the numbers showing up, even in counties in red or orange, have often been very low. “That is not going to cut it.”
Justice recently started an Aggressive Testing initiative that has now spread around the state, offering free testing in almost all counties, and often multiple days of the week in red and orange counties.
But the number of residents getting tested is a disappointment, he said, running down a sample of low numbers, often in the teens or single digits with three free testing sites set up with no one showing up for a test at all.
Monroe County was pointed out for having only 17 tested at one site set up one day and only 12 on another day.
“If we slack up on testing we are going to have more and more people die, “ he said, and that is especially true in red and orange counties. “I guarantee it, without any doubt. When we test, we are finding people who don’t have a clue they have this.”
Justice also said the frontline personnel who are there to test are getting burned out and frustrated as residents are not taking advantage and working together to keep the spread down.
“If we don’t test, mark it down … we will have many more people die and many more counties will shut down schools and sports,” he said. “If you don’t test, that is what is going to happen. The ball is in your court, West Virginia.”
On another issue, Justice said the federal government, regardless of the election, should pass another stimulus package straightaway.
“I would urge in every way regardless of who the next president is to absolutely get this stimulus package out and passed,” he said. “We have a lot of people hurting across the nation.”
Justice pointed how that small businesses like restaurants are still struggling.
“We have a lot of people just hanging on,” he said, and they could go “belly up.”
Justice blamed politics on not getting the package passed.
“We dink around with politics and don’t get it done,” he said of federal legislators.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
