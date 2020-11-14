BLUEFIELD — Southern West Virginia was among the many areas touched by tragedy 50 years ago today when a chartered plane carrying the Marshall University football team, coaching staff and the program’s supporters crashed.
The crew and passengers aboard Southern Airlines flight 932 were returning home on Nov. 14, 1970 during a foggy, rainy night from a football game in Greenville, NC. At about 7:34 p.m., the airline crashed near the Tri-State Airport near Kenova. The fatalities included 37 team members, eight coaches, 25 boosters and five flight crew; a total of 75 people lost their lives that night. It was later termed as the worst air crash of all time and one of the worst domestic athletic aviation disasters in history.
This tragedy soon hit home when communities learned that the victims included: Jim “Shorty” Moss, the assistant coach at Bluefield High School in 1963; Dennis Blevins, a Park Central graduate and junior at Marshall; and Coach Rick Tolley of Mullens.
Blevins and his future football prospects were noted in a Bluefield Daily Telegraph column written by Stubby Currence and published on March 4,1970.
Currence described Blevins as “a fine young man who is doing real well at Marshall.” Blevins was a star sophomore end on Marshall’s football team, and Currence heard a lot of good things about the young athlete.
“He is a well behaved youngster who goes regularly to his classes and he is doing well up here,” a Marshall professor told Currence. A Marshall coach predicted that Blevins, who he described as “a splendid football player,” would “make a good pro end one of these days.”
In a Dec. 24, 1970 edition of the Daily Telegraph, the family of Jim “Shorty” Moss said they planned to have Christmas, but the holiday would not be the same without him.
“There was never anyone more dedicated to football than Shorty,” said his wife, Cokie Moss.
She was planning a large family gathering for Christmas. While there would be a void, the family was planning “try to keep that void from taking over.”
“I want to keep it like always and keep as much of Shorty as we can. We can’t keep him out of it. He’ll always be with us,” Mrs. Moss told the Daily Telegraph almost 50 years ago.
Rick Tolley was a graduate of Mullens High School, and later graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute (VPI) in Blacksburg, Va. in 1961 where he played center and linebacker. He was an assistant football coach at John Battle High School in Bristol, Va. for two years and assisted in baseball at the University of Virginia for a year. Tolley was later defensive line coach at Wake Forest University before joining the Marshall staff as an assistant coach, and later became head coach. Only a week before the crash, Tolley was mentioned as possible successor to VPI’s head coach.
During the days after the crash, federal investigators examined the wreckage. Memorials were held and Marshall students worked to help the victims’ families cope with the tragedy. A monument to the team, the coaches and supporters was later erected on the Marshall University campus in Huntington.
Memories of the tragedy have not faded after five decades.
“Fifty years ago, the devastating loss of 75 people, including members of the Marshall football team and Huntington community, shook our state and the entire nation to our core,” U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, said. “The Marshall University community mourned the loss of their classmates, family and friends. And in the aftermath of this horrific loss, through the tremendous strength of West Virginians and the Thundering Herd family, hope rose from the ashes. The unyielding spirit of this community is a true testament to those we lost on that dreadful night and they will never be forgotten. Today, we all remember those who are not with us and honor their contributions to our great state and to Marshall University. Their memories live on as the Marshall community continues to thrive.”
“I remember this day like it was yesterday, said U.S Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. “I was a senior in high school, and my father was the state’s governor at the time. I—along with many others across West Virginia and the entire country remember feeling overcome with incredible shock and grief. I also remember the strength of Huntington and the way they leaned on each other for support and strength.”
“They are the reason we are able to move forward today and every day following this incredible loss. To the people of Huntington and the Marshall University community: know that we have not forgotten and we will never forget,” Capito said. “The pain and loss you feel is something we all bear as a community. At the same time, there is a sense of great optimism and great hope for our future that we continue to see through the community support that has emerged as a way to overcome a tragic occurrence. Together, we are Marshall.”
