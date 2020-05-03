CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported Sunday that two more deaths from the ongoing pandemic had been recorded, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 50.
Officials with the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 69-year-old female from Kanawha County and a 100-year old female from Monongalia County.
“We take the reporting of these deaths very seriously and extend our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary said.
There have been 51,115 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,184 positive, 49,931 negative and 50 deaths across West Virginia as of Sunday.
These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), DHHR officials said. Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.
In southern West Virginia, numbers of confirmed cases remained steady. Mercer County had 10 cases, McDowell County had six and Monroe County had five.
The DHHR had recorded confirmed virus cases in West Virginia by county: Barbour (5), Berkeley (156), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (14), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (5), Hampshire (7), Hancock (11), Hardy (7), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (79), Kanawha (168), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (15), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (105), Monroe (5), Morgan (13), Nicholas (6), Ohio (33), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (27), Raleigh (10), Randolph (4), Roane (7), Summers (1), Taylor (7), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (89), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (41), and Wyoming (1).
In Virginia, 12,450 people had been tested and there were 17,731 cases reported as of Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The department reported that 2,519 people had been hospitalized, and there had been 616 deaths.
In Southwest Virginia, no cases had been reported in Bland County. Giles County still had four cases, Tazewell County had six, and Buchanan County had 16. Wythe County had 11 cases with one hospitalization and one death.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.