BLUEFIELD — Total COVID-19 cases climbed to 84 in Mercer County on Saturday. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) website, five new cases were reported, raising the total to 84 from 79 cases on Friday.
The DHHR website reports that of those 84 cumulative cases, 53 remain active while 31 have recovered.
McDowell County and Monroe County both reported one new virus case each, according to the state's update, bringing the total cases to 14 for McDowell and 18 for Monroe.
In neighboring Virginia, Tazewell and Wythe counties reported total virus increases as well, with eight new infections bringing the total in Tazewell to 65, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The state reported two total hospitalizations in Tazewell, an increase of one case from the singular hospitalization reported on Friday.
Wythe County reported 88 cumulative cases, a four person increase from 84 on Friday. Hospitalizations remained at nine for Wythe, while the state reported the deaths remaining at three.
— Contact Kilie Pauley at kmullins@bdtonline.com
