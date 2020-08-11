ATHENS — Early last Sunday morning, early risers might have noticed a bit of shaking as they brewed their coffee and made breakfast and dismissed it as a train rolling by, but it was actually the shaking of an earthquake.
The earthquake which shook parts of the region was the lesser tremors of a magnitude 5.1 earthquake near Sparta, NC. Starting about 8:07 a.m., it was a quake that had a low likelihood of causing injuries or damage, according to a statement from the United State Geological Survey (USGS).
“This is a fairly uncommon quake here (in the eastern United States),” said Don Blakeman, a geophysicist at the National Earthquake Information Center, which is part of the USGS.
“It was felt in seven states, so I think that’s what you felt,” Blakeman stated when asked about the tremors experienced in Mercer County and the surrounding region. “A lot of people felt it, but not everybody; but that’s the way it is.”
Whether a person felt Sunday’s earthquake depended on being in the right place when it hit or even the type of building he or she was standing in. Some foundations transmit tremors better than others. People in and around Sparta, NC felt much more than people hundreds of miles away.
“It was definitely a big quake there and there definitely was some damage; things falling off shelves, it broke some chimneys, that kind of thing,” Blakeman said.
Not everybody in Mercer County felt the earthquake Sunday. Joseph Allen, professor of geology and chair of the Department of Physical and Environmental Sciences at Concord University, was among the people who heard about the earthquake later.
“I didn’t either,” Allen recalled on Monday when asked if he had experienced the quake. “I was sitting still making coffee at that time, so I should have noticed it.”
Allen did some research on Sunday’s earthquake. A scale used by the USGS on what is called the ShakeMap showed how much intensity people experienced in given areas. The scale showed that few people in the Princeton area felt it.
The ShakeMap’s information is based on what people experienced in areas where earthquakes occur. The levels of intensity are listed in Roman numerals, the number I meaning that nobody felt anything.
“It’s based on what people report, what they feel,” Allen said. “It’s a 12-point scale, and I think it came out as a six or seven in North Carolina and it was a two up here; a one being nobody felt it, so I don’t know why it exist. I see a lot of twos in West Virginia up to Charleston.”
There is a small possibility of tremors later.
“The USGS also issued an aftershock forecast that showed a 34 percent chance of a moment magnitude 3 or higher within the first week, with a very low probability of less than 0.01 percent of a magnitude 6,” Allen said. “Aftershocks are normal, and are mostly much smaller than the main event. They can occur for months to years afterward as the fault is relieved of stress along parts that didn’t fully break. As a good analogy, if you split a piece of firewood with an axe, sometimes all the slivers don’t come loose right away.”
West Virginia is not that seismically active, but Mercer County is the most seismically active county in the state, he said. The region has a series of fault lines that are no longer active, but there are patches in them that are still able to accumulate stress. When such an area moves, it causes the ground to shake. Some of these fault lines are in nearby Giles County, Va.
Earthquakes are reported periodically in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia. One of the most recent occurred in 2017 when a 3.2 magnitude quake shook the Pearisburg, Va. area. An examination of USGS maps showed that the quake’s epicenter was located just over the state line in Monroe County between the communities of Lindside and Ballard, according to a story published Sept. 13, 2017 in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
About two years earlier, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake centered about 16 miles southeast of Bluefield struck the region, according to a Feb. 20, 2015 report in the Daily Telegraph. A 5.9 magnitude quake hit central Virginia in 2011 and shook parts of Southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia at the same time.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
