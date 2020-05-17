BLUEFIELD — More than 400 local residents were tested for coronavirus COVID-19 Friday and Saturday at Bluefield State College.
Dr. Deidre Guyton, liaison/coordinator of the testing initiative here and director of Alumni Affairs at BSC, said after the testing ended Saturday the total number of tests administered was 404.
“I am glad we got the numbers we did,” she said. “But we still didn’t get what we wanted.”
Guyton said the people who showed up for testing was a mix of everyone and all ages.
The results of the tests should be ready by Wednesday, she said, and those results will be sent to the Mercer County Health Department.
Gov. Jim Justice announced the testing on Thursday as a plan in coordination with the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs to target minorities and underserved residents.
BSC was one of four sites around the state to offer the testing, with Berkeley, Raleigh and Jefferson counties hosting the other sites.
Guyton said Jill Upson, director of the Office on Minority Affairs, called her and asked her to help coordinate the event in Mercer County.
Representatives from the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the West Virginia National Guard and the Mercer County Health Department conducted the testing.
Members of the local chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority also helped.
“I called my sorority sisters to volunteer,” she said, adding that more than a dozen members of the National Guard were there with a mobile testing unit.
Cars lined up to drive through the testing site and the only requirement was state residency, with an identification to show it. Minors had to be accompanied by an adult.
“We had parents to bring their kids to get tested,” she said.
Guyton said the testing was a way to provide those without insurance and more at-risk residents, especially African-Americans and Latinos who are particularly vulnerable to the effects of the virus, to have an opportunity to be tested for free.
“But it was for everyone,” she said.
Guyton said she was thankful for the Governor’s office, DHHR, the National Guard and the Office on Minority Affairs, adding she is particular appreciative of members of the National Guard.
“I thank them for their time and effort and experience, and the things they do for our state and our country,” she said.
The testing provided residents with a great opportunity, she added.
“I am very passionate about this,” she said. “This is very important to me as part of this community. I am also grateful everybody had the heart to come out and get tested.”
Dr. Cathy Slemp, state Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, said Thursday it is particularly important to each out to those most at risk.
“This effort aligns with Governor Justice’s strategy to increase testing among vulnerable populations to more effectively slow the spread of this disease,” she said. “Gov. Justice directed the DHHR to develop an advisory group to assist in community outreach and education related to COVID-19 in African Americans, Latinos and other minorities in the state of West Virginia. We’re getting the word out about how important testing is in these communities and now we’re ready to put our plan into action to help save lives.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
