By Jessica Lane
CHICKASHA, Okla. — The unveiling of a 40-foot Chickasha Leg Lamp will be part of the phase 1 kickoff of a downtown Oklahoma park project.
Pat Brooks, with the Chickasha Community Foundation, updated Chickasha City Council on the progress of the park recently.
Last year, the council approved a 15-year lease to the Foundation for the land where the park is being built.
The leg lamp will be installed in the art plaza of the park, which is being constructed near the Rock Island Depot in downtown Chickasha.
The fiberglass leg will replace the inflatable leg lamp that has been installed over the last two holiday seasons. This more permanent installation is expected to be a major tourist draw, Brooks said.
Brooks also said the goal is to have the Chickasha Leg Lamp finished by mid-November, in time for the 30th anniversary of the Chickasha Festival of Light.
The Chickasha Community Foundation held a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the new park earlier this month.
Phase 1 of the new park will include remodeling of the Freight Building into public restrooms, creating the USAO Arts Plaza and erecting the lamp on top of a 10-foot box similar to the inflatable one.
“Most people laughed at me when I first suggested the Leg Lamp, but I just kept pushing the idea and now we are taking the major step of breaking ground,” Tim Elliott, a business leader and CEO of Standley Systems, said in a statement released for the groundbreaking ceremony.
The inflatable Leg Lamp was first put up in December 2020 in tribute to local resident Noland James, who claimed to have invented to prop that was used in the movie “A Christmas Story.”
The story of Chickasha having a 40-foot inflatable leg lamp went viral and was featured in stories in “The London Daily Mail” and also in TV news outlets all across the country as well as Tokyo, Japan.
The Chickasha Leg Lamp received so much attention it received two tourism awards from the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association for Outstanding Media Attraction and Outstanding New Attraction.
Other items included in phase 1 include traveling sculpture pieces and a remodel of the freight building. The sculpture pieces will be under the supervision of the art department at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha.
The freight building remodel may include restrooms, storage rooms, retail and office space and a lobby area at the center.
Brooks said the freight building remodel has faced some delay. He said the projected timeline for completion of the remodel is early 2023.
Since the beginning of the year, the Chickasha Community Foundation has raised about $1.4 million for the project.
