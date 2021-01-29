WAYNOKA, Okla. – A ferocious early morning house fire in this tiny northwest Oklahoma town claimed four lives, including two volunteer firefighters, when the roof of the one-story structure collapsed.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office said the residents called 9-1-1 around 3 a.m. to report the fire, saying they were trapped inside a bedroom.
Officials said the volunteer firefighters arrived within 15 minutes to find the home’s main door blocked by flames. They entered the home anyway and were attempting to rescue the occupants through a window when the roof collapsed.
The victims identities were not readily available.
The cause of the fire was undetermined. The home was near the town's main street.
Fewer than 1,000 people reside in Waynoka, which is located off U.S. Highway 281 in the rural Oklahoma panhandle region. It is 135 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.
