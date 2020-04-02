UNION — In the wake of the grisly weekend discoveries of four bodies in Monroe County — two children and their parents — authorities are continuing their investigation into the crimes and events surrounding them.
Keven Anderson, 40, and Helen Rattamasribounreuang, 30, were found dead Sunday. Prior to that the bodies of their two daughters were discovered in and along a creek.
West Virginia State Police investigators and officials with other agencies are now analyzing evidence and piecing together the puzzle that led to a timeline of tragedy, and what they suspect may have been murders and a suicide.
The initial investigation began around 6 a.m. Saturday, March 28, when the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire at the couple’s home, First Sgt. Andy Evans, district commander of the West Virginia State Police Greenbrier, Monroe and Summers County detachments, said.
The fire was a suspected arson, he said.
“While on scene they discovered a meth lab, and called the State Police,” Evans said. “They (State Police investigators) went in and collected evidence early Saturday morning.”
Around 2 p.m. Saturday, a man fishing off Indian Creek Road found the first body, Evans said. The victim was an 11-month-old child found in the creek.
Later, Department of Natural Resources officers who were “floating the creek” in kayaks looking for evidence discovered the second body, a 7-year-old female, Evans said.
Investigators are not releasing the manner in which the children were killed at this time.
A search then began for the children’s parents, Anderson and Rattamasribounreuang.
“On Saturday night we were able to locate the parent’s vehicle in a remote location,” Evans said. “And at 4 p.m. on Sunday we found the parents deceased in a wooded area.”
Evans said the parents’ bodies were discovered in an area “more toward Ballard.”
The case is currently being investigated as a “suspected murder-suicide,” Evans said. “We don’t believe anyone else is involved, but it’s still under investigation.”
The bodies have been sent to the state medical examiner’s office.
Evans said this case is unique in that investigators have six crime scenes: the residence where the fire occurred, the meth lab, the two locations where the children were found, the scene where the parents’ vehicle was found, and the locations where the parents’ bodies were found.
More details of the crime will be released after state crime lab analysis is concluded, Evans said.
Evans praised the united effort of all agencies involved in the case, including the State Police, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, the Natural Resources police, the U.S. Marshal’s Service, multiple fire departments and emergency medical services personnel.
“We all worked together as one unit,” Evans said. “In southern West Virginia, we all work together.”
Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com
