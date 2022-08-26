TAZEWELL, Va. — A $4.3 million grant from the federal Economic Development Administration (EDA) will bring a a new water line and sewage lift station for the Pure Salmon facility under construction in Tazewell County.
Eric Young, Tazewell County Administrator, said the grant will provide “critical funding to complete the water and sewer projects necessary for project ‘Jonah’ to create more than 200 jobs.”
Project Jonah was the name used before the official announcement was made last year about the massive state-of-the-art aquaculture facility that will produce fresh salmon for markets on the Eastern Seaboard.
Pure Salmon, an international aquaculture company based in Abu Dhabi, is constructing the more than 750,000-sq.-ft. facility on about 200 acres of land beside Southwest Virginia Community College on Rt. 19 west of Claypool Hill.
It is the “world’s largest vertically integrated aquaculture facility” and is slated to produce 20,000 tons of salmon per year.
Young said the total estimated cost for water and sewer improvements to support the facility is “roughly $10 million.”
“We are awaiting decisions from other grant agencies to further reduce the cost,” he said. “The EDA grant enables our county to shoulder the burden of providing infrastructure for a project of this magnitude.”
Young said Jonah is “well under way, with more than $25 million spent thus far on earthwork on site.” The total estimated cost of the project is $228 million.
“They continue to work to finish the access road and make final adjustments to the site,” he said. “They have submitted preliminary designs for their structures to building officials and those are being reviewed.”
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo made the grant announcement Tuesday, saying the grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan and EDA’s $300 million Coal Communities Commitment.
The grant is matched by another $1.1 million in local funds.
“The Biden Administration is committed to ensuring that our communities are provided with the resources they need to diversify and grow their economies,” Raimondo said. “This EDA investment will provide the water and sewer capacity necessary for a new manufacturing facility to create jobs and build economic resiliency in the region.”
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in the announcement the grant helps with growth.
“This grant will have a positive impact on the Tazewell community,” he said. “Investing in new and needed infrastructure projects will continue Virginia’s economic growth into the future and bring more opportunities to localities such as Tazewell.”
U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine also praised the funding.
“I am glad to see these funds, awarded through the American Rescue Plan’s Coal Communities Commitment, go towards helping expand career and industry opportunities in the area,” Warner said. “This grant to support new water and sewage infrastructure in Tazewell will help diversify the local economy and create jobs as we continue to recover from the COVID pandemic.”
“The allocation of federal funding to construct a new water line and lift station in Tazewell is another example of how the American Rescue Plan continues to deliver for Virginians,” said Kaine. “I’m excited to see how this investment will improve water quality for local residents, create jobs, and boost economic growth in the region.”
Young said many entities are involved in supporting the project.
“Tazewell County is very thankful to all of our partners with EDA, ARC, Cumberland Plateau, Virginia Department of Health, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the Tazewell County PSA and IDA, VCEDA, VEDP, as well as all of our elected officials, local, state, and federal who have helped us along the way,” he said. “We also appreciate the support of our regional partners in Buchanan and Russell counties and the Town of Richlands.”
Appalachian Power also recently announced a power line construction project to support the Pure Salmon facility.
The company said the route is for electrical upgrades and its purpose is to support economic development and increase reliability in the area.
The Pure Salmon Transmission Improvements Project will include building two miles of electric transmission line and a new substation, according to the announcement.
Representatives for Appalachian Power said they determined the proposed route for the power line after reviewing land use, environmental impact, and community input given during an in-person open house held in June.
The line route will begin at the Pure Salmon Fish Farm substation near Southwest Virginia Community College, and will travel southeast for about two miles, cross Route 738, and end at an existing power line west of Powerline Road and Wardell Road.
“This area is growing, and we want to ensure continued reliable electric service for all of our customers, both residential and businesses,” said George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson.
Appalachian Power said that their right-of-way representative plans to contact the landowners that are impacted by the new line to discuss the next steps.
The company expects construction to begin in early 2023 and finish toward the end of 2024.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
