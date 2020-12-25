BLUEFIELD — While no new local COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday, West Virginia had a total of 34 COVID-related deaths while a new virus death was reported in Tazewell County, Va. while the county’s overall number of cases has grown beyond 2,000.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported as of Thursday there have been 1,422,569 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 77,239 total cases and 1,228 deaths.
“This is an incredibly difficult time for the families and friends of these West Virginians, especially during the holiday season,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We offer our sympathies to each and every person connected to these individuals.”
The Mercer County Health Department was closed Thursday and today for Christmas, so new figures for the county were unavailable. Mercer County currently has 2,353 cases and 51 deaths.
McDowell County has had 884 overall COVID cases, nine hospitalizations and four deaths. Monroe County had 504 cases, six hospitalizations and 11 deaths.
In Tazewell County, Va. one new COVID death was reported, bringing the county’s total number of virus deaths to 16. The county has had 2,070 cases with 69 hospitalizations, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Bland County, Va. had 435 cases, 11 hospitalizations and six deaths. Giles County, Va. had 519 cases, 20 hospitalizations and two deaths while Buchanan County, Va. had 691 cases, 51 hospitalizations and 24 deaths. Wythe County, Va. had 1,188 cases, 62 hospitalizations and 22 deaths.
Virginia has had a total of 4,791 COVID-related deaths and 323,915 cases, according to the state health department.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.