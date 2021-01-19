BLUEFIELD — A local food pantry’s 30th year of operations ended with a bang when a 2020 impacted by a global pandemic sent more people in need to its doors and put about 75 tons of food into their hands.
The Sacred Heart Food Pantry, which is part of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bluefield, saw a dramatic increase in food requests as the COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered the daily routines of millions and pressured families financially.
“Oh yes,” said Interim Director Ron Chicolini. “I would say from 2019 to 2020, we probably had at least a 20 percent increase.”
Due to COVID-19, the pantry served 5,383 families comprising 14,205 individuals, he said after consulting his records. The pantry distributed 31,298 bags of groceries to these families. This amounts to over 150,000 pounds of food, which comes to about 75 tons.
Chicolini thanked the parishioners of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Grants Supermarket and the Community Foundation of the Virginias for their support.
The majority of the food pantry’s recipients are elderly, he said. Many of them are on fixed incomes, and their families cannot help them very much due to the pandemic. Some cannot get rides to grocery stores.
“We do get a lot of people who take the bus, and they’re dropped off here at Princeton Avenue,” Chicolini said. “And they get their food, and walk back and take the bus back home. And plus the elderly are just scared to death to leave home.”
The pantry is usually open on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dozens of families were served during the last food distribution.
“We did 88 families today, and probably those 88 families had 260 (people) in them,” Chicolini said. “We need track of how many are in each family because we give out government commodities and we have to do reporting (how many individuals served.)”
Recipients need to apply for food assistance.
“They have to give us proof of address, proof of income and that’s about it,” he said.
Each client must have a certain minimum income and a certain number of people in a household to get government commodities. The commodities usually include food such as cheese, dried lentils, chick peas, raisins, whole chickens and cream of mushroom soup, he said. Sometimes there are foods including peanut butter, cereals and vegetables including green beans and corn.
The pandemic has changed how the food is distributed when Wednesday arrives.
“Because of the virus, ever since March we are required to move our operations outside when we do the distribution of food,” Chicolini stated. “We pack the bags of food and then we have to put then outside, rain, shine or snow. A couple of times we put up canopies to comply with CDC and distance guidelines. We gave out five bags of food for every clients.”
Volunteers wear masks and practice social distancing. The pandemic has reduced the numbers of people who can help out.
“That has really cut into volunteers,” he said. “People don’t want to get near 100 clients every day. We have some faithful volunteers.”
Sacred Heart has called the Mercer County Health Department about getting vaccinations for the pantry’s volunteers.
“I looked at the CDC and we’re classified as grocery people,” Chicolini said.
The holidays were a busy time. Chicolini said that the pantry gave away “a lot of food” contributed by the Grants Supermarket 20 Days of Giving campaign.
“It ended with a bang,” he concluded about the food pantry’s 30th year.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
