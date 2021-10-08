WASHINGTON — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said during a virtual press conference Thursday some items in the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion Build Back Better bill would help state residents, but too much money has already been spent.
“Look at all the money we have spent,” she said, referring to several packages totaling more than $5 trillion that have already passed, most of that related to the pandemic.
Capito said the Build Back Better bill has things in it that would benefit West Virginians, including free community college, free day care, free parental leave and extensions for Medicare.
But she does not support the way the package has been “crammed down” by one party.
“I think what we need to do is run these programs together and Republicans and Democrats look at what is needed and figure out a way to meet those needs,” she said. “The way we are doing it now is just being crammed down by one party with these enormous amounts of dollars along with their green energy deal.”
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has voiced a refusal to support the $3.5 trillion bill if it passes the House and moves to the Senate, and his vote would be needed to pass it since the Senate is a 50-50 deadlock.
But he said recently he would entertain a more modest price tag of $1.5 trillion for the Build Back Better bill in order to advance negotiations.
Capito is not going down the price tag road.
“There is no number where I could support this,” she said. “But just because I don’t support the $3.5 trillion doesn’t necessarily mean there aren’t some things in there that would be worthy of us joining together and trying to figure out a way to not just create these programs… it is a reckless spending program and it raises all kinds of taxes …”
Capito once again blasted House Democrats for holding the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill “hostage” in order to pass the Build Back Better bill.
“It is very disappointing as I voted for it,” she said of the infrastructure bill, adding that the bill will focus on roads, bridges, broadband and other core needs that are essential for creating jobs and moving to the “next generation” of infrastructure. The bill easily passed the Senate in August.
Negotiations are continuing to find a way to pass the infrastructure bill in the House.
“They did give themselves until the end of October,” she said. “There is a lot of consternation from all the different sides.”
Capito also has difficulty with one method proposed to help pay for the Build Back Better bill.
She said the plan involves the IRS getting “many more IRS agents and asking our banks and credit unions to every time you or me or anybody transacts anything of $600, it gets reported to the IRS.”
“In my view, that is Big Brother coming to your doorstep and that is what they are proposing to come to your doorstep to pay for that package,” she said.
According to Bloomberg Politics, though, because of the backlash from banks, and their customers, Democrats are looking at ways to change that proposal, which came from the Treasury Department to boost tax compliance and collect more money from high-income taxpayers.
The current threshold for IRS reporting from banks is $10,000.
Capito also discussed two initiatives she has been working on: the Violence Against Woman Act and a plan for more Alzheimer’s research.
“I testified today on reauthorizing the Violence Against Woman Act,” she said, adding that domestic violence is “prevalent” here and in the country.
“I made a plea for helping us to find domestic help and support in the rural areas because we know access if difficult,” he said. “That is important to me.”
Alzheimer’s research and treatment are also important to her.
“Both my parents suffered from Alzheimer’s, which a very miserable, horrible disease,” she said, and it is very difficult for family members and caregivers as well.
“We are asking the Biden Administration to come up with a comprehensive plan,” she said. “We are asking the Biden Administration to put us on a path not only for a cure but also for all the other things associated with Alzheimer’s for families and for those afflicted. I will continue to be an advocate for Alzheimer’s patients and their families. It changed my life in some ways.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.