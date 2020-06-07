PRINCETON — Five Republican candidates will be on the ballot Tuesday seeking the nominations to run for the three seats open in the 27th House District, which includes most of Mercer County and part of Raleigh County.
The top three in votes will be on the November ballot with only one Democrat seeking one of the three seats.
Each candidate was sent a list of the same five questions related to legislative issues. Their answers to each question are below, printed verbatim.
Former Del. Marty Gearheart is a Republican from Bluefield and owns Gearheart Enterprises. He served as a delegate in the District 24 House seat from 2010 until 2013 and then in the 27th District from 2013 until 2018, when he did not seek reelection because he ran for the Republican Nomination for the 3rd District House of Representatives seat, which was won by current 3rd District Rep. Carol Miller. A former middle school teacher, he received an undergraduate degree in Education from Concord College (later Concord University) in 1983.
1. What will be your top three legislative priorities if you are elected?
#1 Budget, spending, and utilizing resources (dollars from over funded accounts) #2 Highways (appropriate spending, allocation or resources, hiring practices, transparency, compliance with Parkways bond law, future of WV Turnpike) #3 Education to include decentralization, assurance of basics for students, simplify school aid formula).
2. Will you push for legislative approval to allow local residents to decide if they want a meals tax?
No, I have been willing to compromise and support allowing a meals tax if subject to a super majority local referendum vote. If folks want to vote themselves a tax increase I won’t like it but that is legitimate. I will not support that vote if this bill would pass and ultimately find additional tax to be much more damaging than helpful.
3. What is your position on ending the business and inventory tax?
I think this tax is a major detriment to our state advancing in new business start ups and relocation. There is tremendous difficulty in its removal based on the funding that is returned to the counties from the receipts. It appears that the ultimate removal will need to be on a slow graduate basis that will take multiple years for complete removal
4. How would you help provide relief for counties’ high cost of keeping inmates in regional jails?
Some relief has been provided in the form of reduced daily rates and sentencing reform. Several years ago I offered a bill that would provide for a pilot program to develop a self sustaining jail. In a nut shell the jail would house only non violent prisoners and they would have work requirements. The work could be contracted to any government agency at a very low rate. Revenue generated from this labor would pay for or at a minimum offset. The cost of incarceration. Prisoners would receive reduced sentencing for credited work. This idea certainly needs to be refined but the point is I think there are innovative ways to reduce the jail cost.
5. What will you do to ensure all state residents have access to high-speed broadband service?
ALL could be difficult with the variety of living locations in our state. I do think that the percentage must be increased. Several efforts have been tried most of which have resulted in a large waste of precious dollars. The requirement of state highway construction to lay cable when working was a start. The harder part will be finding a method that will attract private industry to provide the “middle mile” to get to end users. Progress is being made but there is much work yet to accomplish
Doug Smith of Princeton is a native of Kansas and has been a state resident for 16 years. He retired from military duty in 2018 after serving for over 34 years.. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Wichita State University, and two master’s degrees: an MPA in Criminal Justice from City University, Bellevue, WA, and an MSS in Strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College, Carlisle, PA. Smith has served all around the world including deployments to Guantanamo Bay Cuba right after 9-11 and Iraq in 2004.
1. What will be your top three legislative priorities if you are elected?
If elected my top three legislative priorities include: 1) Improve Business Climate. We need tax and regulatory reforms to encourage business growth. – This is needed to create jobs and bring people back to West Virginia. We have too much redundancy in the number of state boards and commissions in West Virginia; over three times as many as other states. 2) Improve Broadband Infrastructure. The recent Coronavirus situation has shown us that Broadband is not only essential to our economic infrastructure it is also key to our children’s education moving forward. 3) Achieve a disciplined education system. Prosperity in Southern West Virginia begins in our classrooms and key to improving our education system is reducing bureaucracy; we need to redirect state education funds from a top-heavy bureaucracy to teachers and students.
2. Will you push for legislative approval to allow local residents to decide if they want a meals tax?
Normally I would not support new taxes without revenue neutrality. That said, if the Municipal league, County Commissioners Association, and local residents were in support of it then I would support it if it had bipartisan support in the legislature. Benefits from a meals tax could be seen in provision of incentives to businesses to locate in Mercer County and help in funding the “jail bill” to the county.
3. What is your position on ending the business and inventory tax?
The “BAIT” tax is an oppressive anti-business tax that punishes investment in new equipment and discourages companies from maintaining inventory in West Virginia. I believe it should be done away with however it will be a large hill to climb to achieve bipartisan support and the 2/3 majority to pass the state Senate and House and have it removed from the state Constitution. Another obstacle is the concern with lost revenue; however, this could partially be addressed with the option of the meals tax.
4. How would you help provide relief for counties’ high cost of keeping inmates in regional jails?
The biggest factor in jail bill increases are caused by the endemic opioid drug situation. Some ways to address this problem are the need for rehabilitation centers where the courts can send addicts versus the regional jail thereby reducing incarceration costs. Additionally, an all-inclusive approach tied to ending the business and inventory tax with the allowance for a meals tax may also help.
5. What will you do to ensure all state residents have access to high-speed broadband service?
The Coronavirus situation has showed us that Broadband access is critical for business development and improving our education system in West Virginia. I would fully support the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council in their advocacy for greater broadband connectivity. We can not fully address our broadband needs without additional resources from the federal level and I would fully support all efforts to gain those resources.
Delegate Eric Porterfield is a Southern West Virginia native running for re-election for the House of Delegates in District 27. A Republican, he said he has stood unapologetically for the First Amendment, Second Amendment, religious liberty, pro-life, pro-family, and pro-business values. His heart is to continue helping move his district, his county, and his state forward.
1. What will be your top three legislative priorities if you are elected?
First, make sure the First Amendment and religious liberty are protected at all levels of government in West Virginia . The attacks on the First Amendment, faith, and family during the pandemic have been frightening. We must put protections in place to stop the bad actors that trouble our state and nation in this area of constitutional liberty. Second, reduce and remove occupational licensing in areas that are applicable. We must have an equal playing field in West Virginia for business and opportunity to be realized in our state. Third, see the Hatfield-McCoy amusement park become a reality in Southern West Virginia. A resolution or project study at Bluefield State College to set a scale model and cost analysis for such a project could be huge. If this dream ever becomes a reality along the I-77 and I-64 corridor, it could be the centerpiece that diversifies and heightens the potential in tourism revenue. We already have the Hatfield-McCoy ATV trails, Winterplace, state parks, white water rafting, the New River Gorge, etc. We need a centerpiece to tie all of this together.
2. Will you push for legislative approval to allow local residents to decide if they want a meals tax?
This legislation is certainly plausible if the proposal is made permissive and each county has the flexibility to set its own rate within parameters which the legislature will set. The key to this legislation is that it is permissive at the county level and transparent to our residents about its positive benefits for property tax, education, and further economic development in all phases and areas of the county in consideration.
3. What is your position on ending the business and inventory tax?
The business and inventory tax must be repealed and removed in phases, once again, if the legislation is crafted properly. We need to include and be cognizant of our fossil fuel industries for this legislation to be taken seriously. In addition, counties must know where their back fill revenue is going to come from. We also cannot have back room deals with conditional legislation such as an increase in sales tax or other trade offs to make this a reality.
4. How would you help provide relief for counties’ high cost of keeping inmates in regional jails?
This is a complex puzzle. The third item on my legislative agenda, the Hatfield-McCoy amusement park, could solve this puzzle for us in time. The meals tax legislation mentioned in question 2, if constructed properly, could provide a viable option to help in this very difficult area of expense to our county.
5. What will you do to ensure all state residents have access to high-speed broadband service?
The main thing is to continue what we’ve been doing. We’ve already passed Broadband 4.0 in the 2020 legislative session. We also need to ease liability for our utility companies such as AEP, AT&T, etc. so that fiber-optic cable being implemented can be done in a cost-effective yet safe manner. This will bring profitability to the vendors and a higher level of productivity and availability of internet and other services to the consumer.
Dr. Joe Ellington is seeking reelection representing the 27th District. A graduate of Wake Forest University School of Medicine, he is an OB-GYN physician at Princeton Community Hospital. He was a delegate for the 24th House District from 2011 to 2013 and has held the 27th District seat since 2013. Ellington is chair of the House Education Committee.
1. What will be your top three legislative priorities if you are elected?
First priority is working with the Governor and his plan for getting our youth back to school safely in the fall. Second, continuing what was started earlier this year on an objective funding formula for higher education. Third, the state will receive roughly $300 million in federal matching funds this year from the medicaid MCO tax. Before the Governor spends those revenues on other projects, my DHHR contacts have assured me that a portion of those funds may go back to providers(practitioners/hospitals) reimbursements since they’ve been reduced over the years by the state and feds. The current covid pandemic has unmasked the fiscal difficulties in the healthcare industry, which Mercer County unfortunately knows too well.
2. Will you push for legislative approval to allow local residents to decide if they want a meals tax?
I don’t particularly wish to raise anyone’s taxes, however if a locality wants to put that before the voters, I am in favor of local control. In the past I have cosponsored legislation with Del. (John) Shott regarding this topic and meals tax.
3. What is your position on ending the business and inventory tax?
I am in favor of removing the business and inventory tax either completely or at a minimum reducing it to a level that makes our cumulative tax exposure to business competitive with our neighboring states.
4. How would you help provide relief for counties’ high cost of keeping inmates in regional jails?
Always a difficult issue, may have to dedicate a line item in general law enforcement, or allow judiciary to allocate funds in their budget, that could offset expenses to localities regional jail expenses depending on their census for example.
5. What will you do to ensure all state residents have access to high-speed broadband service?
We’ve passed significant legislation during this and the last legislative session that hasn’t been fully implemented to date. However, we have been making progress over the past few years on broadband access throughout the state. Topography of our state makes access difficult, but we will continue to build on current projects. Broadband access for our state remains a high priority for the current leadership.
The other Republican candidate, Jeremiah Nelson of Princeton. did not send in a response. According to his Facebook information, Johnson works at I Heart Church and CEO/Founder at B Heard Enterprises LLC. Studied management at Concord University and is a Princeton High School graduate.
Tina Russell is the lone Democratic candidate for the 27th District seat. She will be on the ballot in November to vie against three of the above Republicans for one of the three seats up for grabs.
Russell has been a public school teacher in Mercer County for nearly five years. Before that, she spent 25 years as a social worker, and also facilitated addiction recovery group classes and other addiction recovery related case management programs. Russell has worked with children with special needs, and has assisted foster families in getting assistance to care for traumatized children that have been placed in their home due to neglect or abuse. She said she has spent her life helping people.
1. What will be your top three legislative priorities if you are elected?
My 3 legislative priorities is improving the living wage for workers, improving roads, broadband access, and infrastructure, and improving access and affordability of healthcare for working families.
2. Will you push for legislative approval to allow local residents to decide if they want a meals tax?
Need to educate myself more of this question before I answer it.
3. What is your position on ending the business and inventory tax?
Need to educate myself more of this question before I answer it.
Those two questions I wasn’t able to answer yet, but I do not support any regressive taxes, and I support all tax breaks that help small businesses.
4. How would you help provide relief for counties’ high cost of keeping inmates in regional jails?
I believe there needs to be more focus on rehabilitation. Most of the people in prison will be getting out in our lifetime. More focus needs be on expanding day report and drug court type programs, especially for non violent offenders.
5. What will you do to ensure all state residents have access to high-speed broadband service?
We need to be more open to working and learning from other states how they have improved their broadband access, especially in rural areas. We also need to devote more money at the legislative level toward expanding it and less toward big tax breaks for private corporations.
Polls will open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7:30 p.m.
