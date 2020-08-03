PRINCETON — Mercer County saw a huge spike of COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 25 new cases confirmed by the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). The total case count rose from 139 on Saturday to 164.
Additional information was not yet readily available on the sudden surge of cases. However, according to DHHR’s website, the demographic of cases in Mercer County has shifted. Previously, young people were the largest group of infections being reported, age 20 to 29. However, since the recent outbreak at Princeton Health Care Center, that has changed to people in the 70 and older demographic, which now accounts for 23 percent of all cases in Mercer.
The total amount of deaths in Mercer remained at 3 with no increase over the weekend.
McDowell County also saw a rise on Sunday, with its confirmed total standing at 36 on DHHR’s website as of Sunday. An additional case was listed as probable, but had not yet been confirmed.
The McDowell County Health Department announced via Facebook that another case had been found in the county on Sunday, raising its total to 42. This, along with the three other cases confirmed Saturday afternoon, means McDowell saw four cases over the first weekend of August. DHHR was still showing only 36 cases in McDowell County on its website as of Sunday.
Monroe County saw no new cases reported over the weekend.
However, statewide West Virginia was ravaged Sunday by new cases after a relatively peaceful Saturday. Although only a handful of cases were added to the state’s total of 6,595 confirmed cases on Saturday, Sunday saw a sharp increase of 118 new cases, for a total of 6,713 cases. This, in addition to another 141 cases that have not yet been confirmed but are listed as probable.
Another death was also reported Sunday, a 79-year-old male from Kanawha County. This raises the state’s current death toll to 117.
Starting at the beginning of August, DHHR ceased updating their website twice a day, only updating the numbers once at 10 a.m. However, 25 remains the largest increase for Mercer County over a 24-hour period.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported three more cases for Tazewell County on Sunday, as well as another hospitalization. This raises the county’s numbers to 95 and 6 total respectively.
Wythe County also reported three more cases on Sunday, raising its total to 105. No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported, although the county has already seen three deaths and 10 hospitalizations related to COVID-19.
Giles, Buchanan and Bland counties saw no reported increase to their numbers on the VDH website.
Statewide, Virginia has a total of 88,324 confirmed cases and 3,458 probable cases. 2,108 deaths during the pandemic have been definitively linked to the coronavirus, and another 110 deaths are listed as probable. Probable cases are people that have had confirmed exposure to COVID-19, but did not yet have a positive test result.
The hardest hit area of Virginia remained Fairfax and surrounding counties in the northern area of the state. Fairfax County’s numbers were 15,768 cases and 523 deaths. For comparison, neighboring Prince William county had only 8,907 cases and 172 deaths.
Contact James Trent at jtrent@bdtonline.com
