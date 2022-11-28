Twenty-six new projects announced this year for the greater Southwest Virginia region will create 621 new full-time jobs and 104 part-time jobs. The developments represent more than $218 million in private investment, according to the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority.
Project activity continues to be high, with 53 active projects currently being pursued, VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher told board members earlier this month.
Belcher said another 26 loan and grant applications are pending, involving a potential $871,200 in new funding, 88 full-time and 87 part-time jobs and more than $1.77 million in private investment. Furthermore, he said the authority also has completed 24 outreach marketing events across the United States in the current year.
Among the items approved during VCEDA’s November board meeting was the creation of a new jobs initiative, the Coalfield Jobs Investment Project, which will provide a grant to eligible for-profit businesses located or locating in the VCEDA region which create at least one new full-time job within the authority’s targeted industry sectors of information technology, manufacturing, energy or creative tourism.
The board also approved a $447,200 loan for a project in Tazewell County that will create new jobs. Belcher said an announcement is pending for that project. No other details were released.
The board also approved seed capital matching grants for 23 new businesses projecting the creation of 68 full-time jobs and 87 part-time jobs and private investment of $1,199,038. Belcher said 16 of the grants approved were from carry-over applications from the spring seed capital round who were allowed to request reconsideration because of the lack of seed capital funds in the spring.
Grants approved were for $10,000 each and included those for Hurley Remodeling & Custom Designs LLC; Mountain View Marina & Campground, LLC; Hammilltime Construction, LLC; Delightfully Designed, LLC; Rock Bottom Horse Camp, LLC; B’s Wigs, Extensions and Beauty Supply L.L.C.; Double Dreaming, LLC d/b/a Retail Junkies; Devils Fork Campground LLC; Boutique 276 LLC; Tazewell Test Center, LLC; Micah McDermott LLC d/b/a Just Melt It; The Charc Board LLC; Universal Fitness LLC d/b/a Absolute Fitness; Fourth Street Sweets, LLC; The Shack at Lonesome Pine, LLC; Cluck Truck, LLC; Sykes Seamless Gutter LLC; RTW Music LLC d/b/a The Music School and Shop; Air Fiber Communications, Inc.; Kane St. Smokehouse LLC; Hall Logging, LLC; Bee Noodled, LLC; and Sugar Plum Tavern and Eatery LLC.
The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority was created by the Virginia General Assembly in 1988 to enhance and diversify the region’s economy. The board has placed a focus on electronic information technology, energy, education, emerging technologies, and entrepreneurship.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com.
