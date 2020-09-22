BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield College’s leadership announced a decision Monday to move all classes to remote instruction for the rest of the week after confirming that the college had 21 positive COVID-19 cases with another 44 students in isolation.
Remote instruction will be used from Tuesday until Friday. During this time, only essential personnel determined by executive leadership team members will report to work, college officials said in a statement issued Monday. All other employees will work remotely from home the remainder of the week. All athletic competitions and practices will be postponed through Sunday, Sept. 27. The Herb Sims Center will also be closed during this time.
This remote instruction period will allow for a deep cleaning of facilities around campus and for additional testing to be completed, college officials stated.
Following the Labor Day holiday and an unapproved off-campus gathering, rapid testing of students began with 24 students in isolation or quarantine. Through further contact tracing by college staff members and local health officials, college leadership now confirms 21 new positive cases with an additional 44 students in observation, college officials said. The 44 students under observation had been in close proximity with the ones who had tested positive. These cases have come from a variety of sources within the campus community, including community spread outside of the identified social gatherings.
The college’s student development team is caring for the affected students. Students who test positive for COVID-19 are immediately placed in quarantine while those who may have been exposed are placed in isolation until they test negative for the virus, college officials stated.
“While this latest increase in students testing positive for the COVID-19 virus is a setback, I am hopeful this pause in seated instruction will assist in our efforts to ensure other students, faculty and staff remain safe,” said President Dr. David Olive. “I know that everyone desires the very best for our campus community, and I am certain we will come together to overcome this latest outbreak so that we can safely and successfully can complete the fall semester.”
A reevaluation will be held on Sept 27 by college leadership to return to seated instruction, on-campus work, practices, and competition.
New COVID-19 cases were reported Monday at a Mercer County campus.
Concord University has three active cases, according to Lindsey Byers, communications liaison and executive assistant. The individuals are in isolation and contact tracing has been done.
Those who have had contact with the three individuals were also quarantined, Byers said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
