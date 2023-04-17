Hundreds of thousands of visitors. Traffic jams. Millions of dollars in revenue. A public-bathroom shortage.
State officials expect all of these things to happen April 8, 2024, when a total solar eclipse will shroud much of Indiana in over three minutes of midday darkness.
It’s been over 800 years since the area experienced the celestial spectacle. The crowds coming to Indiana to witness the event are sure to match its historic magnitude, according to Justus O’Neil, public relations and social media officer for the Indiana Destination Development Corporation.
In fact, it’s likely to be the largest single tourist event to ever happen in Indiana, he said.
“Obviously, the Indy 500 attracts just an enormous amount of people, but this is something that’s historical,” O’Neil said. “People will be traveling from not only all over the country to the path-of-totality zones, but all over the world.”
The eclipse will darken the sky from Texas to Maine, but officials anticipate Indiana will see the second largest influx of tourists with between 145,000 and 581,000 people visiting a year from now. Texas will likely see the most tourists, according to greatamericaneclipse.com.
State officials for years have been planning on how to best deal with the anticipated onslaught of visitors. Now, with the eclipse just one year away, the planning is over and real action is underway, explained O’Neil.
“Now is the time when things start coming together as opposed to planning,” he said. “There’s no more time to plan.”
That was evidenced earlier this week when the state launched its official eclipse website with a year-long countdown ticking away the seconds until April 8, 2024.
The site includes the best places to watch, a map of local events and detailed eclipse timeframes for different regions of the state. The page will be updated continually to include links to other state agencies involved in planning and preparing for the event, noted O’Neil.
But many cities and towns in the path of totality aren’t waiting on the state to promote their communities.
In Terre Haute, an eclipse task force has been hammering down details and marketing a slew of activities for 14 months, according to Susan Turner, executive director of the Terre Haute Children’s Museum who heads the task force. That plan will be honed and perfected over the next year, she said.
“We are really focusing on logistics and marketing and making sure that everyone in town understands how fun and cool this is,” Turner said. “We want to make sure that everybody has a good, safe experience while they’re visiting.”
With so many expected to visit, the city is turning the eclipse into a four-day experience dubbed “A Total Eclipse of the Haute.” Activities include festivals, special exhibits at museums, eclipse-themed drinks at local restaurants and a special concert by the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra.
“I am not a space nerd, but I’m getting really excited about all of the programming and learning opportunities that we’re going to provide over the next 12 months to teach people about the eclipse and why it’s a big deal,” Turner said.
