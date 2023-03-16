PRINCETON — Opportunities to get rid of assorted garbage and junk while helping clean up local roadsides starts March 20 with the Love Where You Live, Keep Mercer Clean campaign.
This year’s Keep Mercer Clean will be from March 20 to April 30. The pandemic curtailed the annual effort, but now it’s coming back as people started working together again, said County Commissioner Greg Puckett.
“I think over the last year we’ve really seen an urgency to want to clean up our community,” he said Monday. “We know that during the pandemic we had several issues with the ability to congregate, but now we have the opportunity to get the community together and repeat partnerships that will make our community a lot cleaner.”
Milder than usual winter weather let volunteers get out and begin clean up projects.
“We started a little earlier this year,” Puckett said. “But we’ve been able to get out with our Day Report Center and some of our volunteer groups. We started working on (Route) 52 and we’re working on Route 10 and we’re probably going to start back on (Route) 19 and then (Route) 20. The goal is to make all four of those roads clean and then from there start working on some of the smaller roads. I contacted the (West Virginia) Turnpike and they’re supposed to start cleaning on the Turnpike in the next few days.”
County residents will have several opportunities to dispose of their garbage and junk.
Free garbage disposal will be available at the following locations during Keep Mercer Clean:
• April 1: Lashmeet/Matoaka School and Brushfork School.
• April 8: Lashmeet/Matoaka School and Brushfork School.
• April 15: PikeView High School and Oakvale School.
• April 22: PikeView High School and Oakvale School.
• April 29: Spanishburg School.
Items that will be accepted at these free disposal locations include accumulated solid waste, large appliances, air conditioners and household items. Items that will not be accepted include gas and propane tanks, hazardous waste, paint and chemicals, tires, motor oil and free flowing liquids.
Free tire disposal will be offered on April 9 and April 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Tires must be off their rims.
Disposal opportunities at the Mercer County Landfill on Shelter Road near Princeton will take place on the following dates:
• April 5: Mattress Disposal Day (residential only).
• April 12: Free Day.
• April 19: Free Electronics Disposal Day (computer towers, remote controls, cellphones and network switches).
• April 26: Cardboard Recycling Day.
For more information, call 304-320-0036 or visit keepmercerclean@mercercountywv.org on the internet.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.