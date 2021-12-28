BLUEFIELD — Finishing touches were being made Monday to New Year’s Eve plans this Friday in Bluefield and in Princeton in light of the continuing pandemic.
New Year’s Eve festivities in the City of Bluefield will begin 11 p.m. Friday on Commerce Street, according to City Ambassador Marie Blackwell. Plans include the annual Lemon Drop at midnight.
“Yes, we are having the Lemon Drop on Commerce Street followed by fireworks,” Blackwell said.
This year’s plans include music, but hot cocoa won’t be served as a precaution again COVID-19, she added.
Across Mercer County in the City of Princeton, the arrival of 2022 will be celebrated with a virtual event the public can watch from home, according to Lori McKinney with the RiffRaff Arts Collective, which is working on the celebration along with the Princeton Renaissance Project.
This year’s Downtown Countdown will be virtual as a precaution against COVID-19 and the new Omicron variant.
“We had to make the call a couple of months ago,” McKinney said. “We just had a hunch that we were going to be in this situation. We want to keep everybody safe. One of the main things is to honor our healthcare workers and what they’re going through, and do our part.”
The Downtown Countdown, Virtual Edition, will stream live on New Year’s Eve from 7 p.m. to midnight. Events including musicians, fire dancing and ice carving will be prerecorded, McKinney said.
“All live stream, but events are prerecorded,” she stated. “So it all feels totally live.”
This year’s ball drop and fireworks will be prerecorded from previous events.
“It’s really nice to look back at the memories, and we will have times like that again,” McKinney said.
Viewers can also connect with the virtual 2022 Downtown Countdown by going to downtowncountdown.org on the internet, McKinney said. The countdown will also be on Facebook and YouTube.
