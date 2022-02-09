BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State College will soon be the go-to place for anyone who wants to explore and understand the history of music in southern West Virginia.
BSC President Robin Capehart said Tuesday Bluefield businessman and musician Pete Sternloff is donating money to create the Sternloff Center for West Virginia Musicology, which will be housed in a wing of the William B. Robertson Library.
“Through his generous support we are extremely excited to have this center,” Capehart said. “This is a very special occasion.”
Sternloff is an “expert” musician, especially in jazz and blues circles, he said, and this area has seen some of the greats come here and perform.
“We are extremely grateful to Pete for kickstarting something that has been needed here for a long time,” he said. “The Sternloff Center fits perfectly with our strategic plan of bonding the college and the community closer together. We know we have a responsibility as an educational institution to gather, preserve and present a musical tradition as vibrant as any in America. The Sternloff Center now gives us the means to do that.”
Sternloff donated $200,000 with more funding sought from supportive individuals, foundations and grants.
The center will archive and promote the unique, diverse history of music created and performed in southern West Virginia.
Capehart said the center will help rebuild a much-needed connection with the community, a goal he has had in his three years as president.
“We are here to see one of the most significant connections we have made to date,” he said.
“This fulfills something I’ve dreamt about and talked about for a long time,” Sternloff said. “I’ve had the opportunity to play with some of the finest blues and jazz musicians in the country right here in Mercer County. I know how much talent we had, many of whom went on to successful careers nationally and internationally.”
Sternloff, who owns Ye Olde Ugly Duckling antiques, rare books and vintage goods store in downtown Bluefield, said the music history of the city and this region is long and rich.
“This has been a great area for music,” he said. “We have seen many great ones come through here.”
That includes Duke Ellington, Ike and Tina Turner, and James Brown, and many played at the Bluefield Auditorium as well as the Granada Theater.
“Bluefield was a major stop for musicians and bands from all over the world because of train travel,” he said.
The area has also produced some great musicians.
The Swan Silvertones were from McDowell County, he said, and their music is “played in every church in the country.”
The late blues singer/musician Nat Reeves , known as the “West Virginia Blues Man,” was from this area and obtained a degree in commercial art at Bluefield State.
Country music was a mainstay here as well, with local radio and television stations routinely airing live shows.
Sternloff said the area’s music history also includes Thelma’s Motel, which was located north of the city, and housed African-American performers because in those days there were not allowed to stay in downtown hotels.
He said Thelma’s Motel was referenced in the movie,”The Green Book,” which won a Best Picture Oscar.
The book was a guide for African-American travelers, pinpointing motels and restaurants they could use in the South.
“The history here is astounding,” Sternloff said.
“I’m delighted to welcome the Sternloff Center,” said BSC Librarian David McMillan. “This represents the kind of interactive, multimedia, multi-platform resources that we want the Robertson Library to be. I look forward to working with Pete as we plan what is going to be a very special space on campus.”
The Center will formally open this summer and will operate as a non-profit foundation under the direction of the college.
Sternloff, who was a Captain in the U.S. Air Force and received a Bronze Star from serving in a combat zone in Vietnam, grew up in San Francisco but moved to Bluefield in 1989 to help develop a new business with Bill Cole’s Truck City Parts and DS Parts. He also was IT director for Cole Automotive Group.
He served on the Bluefield City Board of Directors and is a former president of the Bluefield Lions Club.
Sternloff is also a member of the American Legion, the Vietnam Veterans of America, Veterans of Foreign Wars and life member of Disabled American Veterans.
“I look at where we live as a grand area … that encompasses the whole area we live in,” he said. “Look at the music. This has been a great area for music.”
Sternloff said this is where he belongs.
“Bluefield and West Virginia are my home,” he said. “I have been here for 32 years and I consider myself to be a mountaineer. I am so happy to be here.”
