By SAMANTHA PERRY
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — A 2-year-old boy was critically injured Thursday night when he shot himself in the leg with a handgun, police officials said Friday.
The incident occurred around 8 p.m. at a residence on Reese Street in Bluefield, Detective-Lieutenant Kenny Adams, with the Bluefield Police Department, said.
Adams said the firearm belonged to the boyfriend of the mother. He was not at the home when the incident occurred.
“He left the gun in the bedroom where the kids were playing,” Adams said. “He was not home. Mom was the only one there.”
Adams said the toddler shot himself in the upper leg with the .40 caliber handgun. “The hollow-point bullet went through his thigh.”
“He lost a substantial amount of blood,” Adams said. “A tourniquet was applied to stop the bleeding.”
Adams said the Bluefield Police Department and Bluefield Fire Department rendered initial first aid. The child was then transported to Princeton Community Hospital and, later, a Roanoke, Va., hospital.
“He was stable last night when they transported him,” Adams said.
Two other children were in the house at the time of the shooting, a 6-year-old and a 4-year-old, Adams said.
“The other kids were there and witnessed the incident,” he said.
Adams said Child Protective Services responded immediately to the incident and began an investigation.
“There were other guns around the house as well,” Adams said.
The police investigation is continuing, Adams said, and charges are pending.
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.
