BLUEFIELD — A contract has been awarded to start development of land Bluefield owns at I-77 Exit 1.
During a reconvened meeting of the City Board Monday, board members agreed to a $2 million contract to start the economic development project near the Bluefield Area Transit (BAT) headquarters on John Nash Boulevard.
The development plan has been in the works for several years with $1 million coming from the federal EDA (Economic Development Authority) with another $1 million in matching funds from a local foundation and the city.
Jim Spencer, the city’s economic and community development director as well as head of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA), told the board low bidder on the engineering contract was AMPECO, an Elkview, W.Va. engineering/construction firm.
The contract has been reviewed by the EDA and Region One Planning and Development, he said.
Spencer said ground should be broken on the development within a week or two.
Bluefield owns about 80 acres at the Exit 1 area, and a study determined enough developable land was available for 12 to 15 acres, with “shovel-ready” sites for various businesses.
Bids for the work were solicited late last year.
The project will include clearing and grubbing, site stabilization/erosion and sediment control, water line installation and connections, sanitary sewer force main installation and connection as well as sanitary sewer pump station upgrades.
Estimated duration of the project is 225 days.
The land is located on John Nash Boulevard across from the exit and entrance ramps to I-77 at the north end of the East River Mountain tunnel.
Spencer said previously that as businesses, whether a gas station, motel or restaurants, locate at Exit 1, it should open up John Nash Boulevard for more development going toward Rt. 460 and Bluefield.
The city has been busy marketing the sites to prospective businesses.
Although the interstate was finished in the 1970s, the land has not been developed, mainly because of the mountainous terrain.
But in 2018 the city started an aggressive initiative to learn how many acres can be developed and to find the money to do so, finally taking advantage of the traffic and convenience of I-77.
All of the background work has finally been completed and the project is ready to see dirt moved.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
