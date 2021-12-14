RICHMOND, Va. — A $2 billion path to universal broadband coverage is on the way for Virginia, including Tazewell, Buchanan and Bland counties.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday the Cumberland Plateau Planning District and Point Broadband will receive $23.5 million to build fiber broadband to 5,828 unserved locations and achieve almost universal coverage in Tazewell, Buchanan, Russell and Dickenson counties.
Another $6.5 million will be leveraged for the project.
Bland County is included in a $68.3 million award to the New River Valley Regional Commission, Gigabeam and All Points.
The project will build fiber broadband to 19,966 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Bland, Montgomery, and Pulaski Counties and another $67.4 million will be leveraged.
Northam said Virginia is now on track to be one of the first states to chart a path to universal access to broadband and high-speed internet.
“Broadband access impacts every facet of our daily lives, from education to business to health care,” Northam said. “It’s a necessity for navigating today’s digital world, and this new funding will close Virginia’s digital divide with universal broadband by 2024.”
Tazewell County Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy called the news “awesome.”
“The governor has been pushing to leave this as his legacy,” he said. “With those funds we will get very close to total coverage in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Tazewell County as a part of Cumberland Plateau District is two steps ahead of many jurisdictions headed towards universal coverage.”
Stacy and the county board of supervisors have been working for several years on expansion of broadband.
“Of course, universal coverage doesn’t mean every house will have broadband, but well over 90 percent of all residents would have access to the internet if they choose it,” he said.
Northam said the “dramatic progress results from a combination of state, federal, local, and private-sector investments that Virginia has accelerated over the past four years.”
“The pandemic highlighted the need for swift and bold action to extend high-speed internet across Virginia …” he added.
Virginia had already taken steps on broadband since Northam took office in 2018, when he set a goal to achieve universal access to broadband within 10 years. At that time, Virginia’s broadband program was investing just $4 million a year and 660,000 Virginians did not have access to high-speed internet.
Since then, Virginia has invested more than $846 million to connect more than 429,000 Virginia homes, businesses, and community anchors to broadband service.
Monday’s announcement came as Virginia allocates more than $722 million to provide universal broadband infrastructure in 70 localities, which will close 90 percent of Virginia’s digital divide, Northam said.
The funding is from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) and the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and will support 35 projects, connecting more than 278,000 households, businesses, and community anchor institutions to high-speed internet.
The plan leverages more than $1 billion in private and local investments, pushing the total broadband investment in Virginia above $2 billion over the past four years.
“Virginia and the VATI program continue to be the national model for closing the digital divide and today’s announcement cements our success,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said in the announcement. “This round of grants will connect more than 278,550 households/businesses to high-speed internet, ensuring more communities across the commonwealth have access to the necessities of modern life.”
The Department of Housing and Community Development administers the VATI program, which provides targeted financial assistance to extend broadband service to areas that are currently unserved by a provider.
Projects were selected through a competitive process that evaluated each project for demonstrated need and benefit for the community, applicant readiness and capacity, and the cost and leverage of the proposed project. The level of funding awarded is based on the infrastructure needs in the project area.
In this application year, VATI received 57 applications from 84 localities that partnered with 25 internet service providers, requesting more than $943 million in funding.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
