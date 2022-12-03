BLUEFIELD — Contributions Friday of $3,350, including a generous $2,000 donation from the Gary Coaldiggers High School Alumni Association, provided a much needed boost to the Little Jimmie campaign.
Parents have until this Sunday to register their children for the upcoming Community Christmas Tree shopping day, which will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bluefield, Va. Walmart.
The registration process is being completed online at bdtonline.com/littlejimmie. Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, this year’s campaign is expected to serve several hundred children.
By utilizing the online registration and voucher system, parents will once again this year be allowed to shop for their own children’s gifts. But you must register your child by Sunday’s deadline to be a part of the shopping event.
Complete details of the process can be found on the registration page, bdtonline.com/littlejimmie
Contributions Friday of $3,350 brought this year’s total-to-date to $27,522. That means the campaign is now $17,478 short of its $45,000 goal with only 11 days remaining before the big shopping event.
Additional help is urgently needed to meet this year’s goal, and to ensure a joyous Christmas for hundreds of area children.
Those who would like to contribute to this year’s campaign can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree. Contributions can be made online at www.bdtonline.com/donate
Dec 3 2022
Beginning Balance $24,172.00
• In memory of Johnathan Patrick Hatcher and in honor of his chidren, Lauren, Rachel, Caleb, Silas, Jackson, and Griffin, given by Chad and Wilma Hatcher $100.00
• This gift is for those children who are in a similar situation as myself as a child growing up in Tip Top, Va. by William Plaster Jr. $500.00
• In remembrance of Jack and Jane Thompson $100.00
• In memory of Don and Mary Kersey and Fred and Mary K Burton $100.00
• In loving memory of our parents, Charles and Mary Louise Law and Carl and Elsie Rutherford by Chuck and Carolyn Law $100.00
• In loving memory of my husband, Jack, my son Dwayne and my sister, Delores by Lorna Phillips $100.00
• In memory of all classmates who have passed on by Gary Coaldiggers High School Alumni Association $2,000.00
• Alan Galumbeck $100.00
• Grey and Stan Kiser $100.00
• M. W. Neal Jr. $50.00
• In honor of Bernard, Sheila, Steve Shorter and brother Ricky by Bernie and Sandy $100.00
Daily total $3,350.00
Total-to-date $27,522.00
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.