BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield College will go virtual the rest of the week after 19 students, all on the football team, tested positive for COVID-19.
Josh Cline, Vice President of Institutional Advancement for BC, said a football player tested positive after requesting a test, and the entire team was then tested.
The students have been quarantined and isolated and most show mild symptoms with five asymptomatic, he added.
“The group is doing just fine,” he said. “We are moving from in-person instruction for two days to allow us to deep clean the campus and do a thorough check on any possible other positives.”
It gives the college a chance to “hit a reset button,” he said.
That will mean remote classes Thursday and Friday, and students will be monitored and tested if any symptoms are shown.
Football activities have also been shut down for seven days.
“That will give us a handle on this to see if anybody needs additional tests,” he said.
Through contact tracing, it appears the source of community spread was from a social gathering in the Radford, Va., community over the weekend attended by some of students.
Cline said small group conversations with students will also take place about how important it is to be careful, follow protocol, especially social distancing, and be responsible, realizing what they do impacts the whole campus.
“Anybody can get this virus,” he said.
The college’s quick reaction also demonstrates that the system in place to handle a positive case is effective.
“This is showing that our protocol is working,” he said, adding that it also shows how the college can move “fluidly” between remote and in-person instruction and not need a shutdown like other major universities. “We can hit the pause button and move on.”
Cline said it’s also good to have a rapid test machine on campus, which can give results in 17 minutes. Another plus for the campus is the electrostatic cleaning machine (a sprayer worn on the back) that can sanitize areas quickly.
“Organizations need to be transparent,” he said. “We are a part of the community. We will do the right thing to make sure we can work together and help educate folks on how to handle this. It will take all of us being vigilant.”
“Bluefield College leadership continues to monitor the situation on a day-to-day basis,” said President David Olive. “We will provide updates to our campus community to be transparent and responsible in communicating how we move forward as a campus.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
