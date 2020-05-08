BLUEFIELD — Contact tracing statistics for the COVID-19 virus in Mercer County were released Thursday, and the numbers are surprisingly high.
According to the Mercer County Health Department, there were a total of 176 individuals in Mercer County who were placed in isolation after they came in contact with one of the 11 confirmed COVID-19 patients in the county.
Of those 176 individuals identified through contact tracing, 172 have since been released from isolation, according to Matthew Bragg,
sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department.
Bragg said another four individuals identified through contact tracing remain in isolation.
Bragg also confirmed Thursday that another two coronavirus patients in Mercer County have recovered from the virus and are now out of quarantine.
That means nine of the 11 people who contracted the COVID-19 virus in Mercer County have now recovered. Bragg said two additional patients remain in isolation. The health department is not providing information on their conditions.
Bragg said environmental health sanitation personnel also are working in guidance with the state on reopening businesses. He said health personnel are inspecting county food establishments to verify outdoor seating arrangements and that operations meet COVID-19 guidelines.
Bragg said any outdoor dining facility must be inspected by health department personnel prior to reopening.
In addition, Bragg said child care center employees are currently being tested and facilities are being inspected for re-opening.
Furthermore, Bragg said all individuals who reside and work in assisted living residences and residential care communities are to be tested for COVID-19, as per an executive order issued by Gov. Jim Justice.
Additionally, he said the order directs all individuals employed at a child care center must also be tested for the virus.
No new virus cases were reported in the region as of Thursday evening.
McDowell County is still reporting six virus cases. However, all six patients in McDowell County also have recovered from the virus and are now out of quarantine. Monroe County was still reporting six cases as of Thursday evening.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 5 p.m. Thursday, there have been 57,995 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,297 positive cases, 56,698 negative results and 51 deaths.
The confirmed cases per county county are as follows: Barbour (6), Berkeley (177), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (48), Clay (1), Fayette (27), Gilmer (4), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (12), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (85), Kanawha (175), Lewis (4), Lincoln (3), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (111), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (34), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (4), Wirt (3), Wood (42) and Wyoming (1).
In Virginia, as of Thursday evening, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stood at 21,570 with 2,995 hospitalizations and 769 deaths. However, local cases are largely holding steady.
Tazewell County is still reporting six cases, but four of those six individuals have since recovered from the virus and are out of quarantine.
Buchanan County is still holding at 16 cases, and 15 of those 16 cases involve students and staff at the Mountain Mission School in Grundy.
Bland County still has no cases of the virus. Giles County is still reporting four COVID-19 cases. Wythe County has 12 cases and one death. Russell County has five cases and Smyth has 13.
