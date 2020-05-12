BLUEFIELD — A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested Monday and charged with using a shotgun in the malicious wounding of a Bluefield resident at Kee Dam.
The 17-year-old male juvenile was arrested for the malicious wounding of Quinzell Payne, 18, of Bluefield, according to Detective-Sergeant S.A. Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
The investigation began on Sunday and continued through Monday when deputies were called to investigate a possible explosion that resulted in serious injuries to the victim, Sommers stated.
Further investigation by Sommers, Deputy Z.T. Reed and Detective-Corporal M.S. Horn revealed that Payne had been shot with a shotgun and critically injured by the 17-year-old male at Kee Dam.
Payne was transported to Bluefield Regional Medical Center and later transported to Carillion Hospital in Roanoke, Va., Sommers said.
On Monday, the Mercer County SWAT Team and detectives executed a search warrant at a residence near Green Valley; the accused was not home.
After the execution of the search warrant, the accused was brought to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department by family, Sommers stated.
“No other information will be provided at this time and all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” he said.
