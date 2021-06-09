PRINCETON — A proposed hike in the daily rate counties pay to house an inmate in one of West Virginia’s regional jails could increase and place an even greater burden of county budgets, members of the Mercer County Commission were told Tuesday.
Commissioner Greg Puckett said during the county commission’s June meeting that the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority had asked for a 14 percent increase, which would raise the daily fee for housing a county’s inmate from $48.25 to $54. Puckett said he learned about this increase from the West Virginia County Commission Association; Puckett serves on its board of directors.
“I was talking with the County Commission Association and they had seen a news story that had come out of Kanawha County, and we weren’t even notified about it,” he said. “Jennifer Piercy, the coordinator, followed up. Counties were never notified and there was never any intent to notify us, and according to the (regional jail) director, they do not need to notify the counties, which I find baffling. How do you not tell the agencies that pay the jail bill that there is an increase in the amount?”
Puckett said he understood that this increase would be implemented on July 1, but the regional jail authority was due to meet later this month. The hope is that the increase could be delayed.
Senator Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, said he heard about the proposed jail bill increase when he returned Sunday to Charleston and encountered other senators talking about the issue. The 14 percent increase had come without advanced notice.
Whether any of the federal COVID-19 relief money the state is receiving could be used for the regional jail system had not been determined, he said. The money can be spent of public health expenditures that are directly related to COVID-19 responses.
Swope said that jail expenses are a long-term problem which is “a high-level topic” every year at the Legislature. Word of the 14 percent increase “hit the halls very quickly,” and that it was likely coming to Gov. Jim Justice’s attention, he added.
After receiving a media inquiry from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph to the state Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority, Lawrence C. Messina, who oversees media inquiries for the W.Va. Department of Homeland Security, said that House Bill 4338, passed on March 10, 2018 and became law on July 1, 2018, addresses increases in jail rates.
Messina said that “officials in Mercer County and elsewhere have known since its passage that the 2018 legislation consolidating West Virginia’s correction systems capped the “per diem” (by the day) paid by counties ‘beginning July 1, 2018 and continuing through July 1, 2021.”
“As this law clearly states, after July 1, 2021 ‘(w)hen inmates are placed in a jail facility under the jurisdiction of the commissioner pursuant to §15A-3-16(f) of this code, the county, and municipality if the incarceration is a municipal violation, shall pay into this fund a cost per day for each incarcerated inmate to be determined by the state Budget Office, by examining the most recent three years of costs submitted by the commissioner for the cost of operating the jail facilities and units under his or her jurisdiction, and taking an average per day, per inmate cost of maintaining the operations of the jail facilities or units,’” Messina said.
Following this law, the state Budget Office most recently calculated the cost per day at the beginning of the current fiscal year, arriving at a figure of $54.88. It published this rate on July 13, 2020, he said.
“It is expected that the State Budget Office will calculate a new cost per day based on ‘the most recent three years of costs’ at around the same time this year,” Messina stated.
Messina also said that county “per diem” cost for housing an inmate has been $48.25 since 2013. The actual daily cost of housing an inmate has increased by more than 11 percent since that time. The State Budget Office calculated in July 2019, by examining Fiscal Year (FY) 17, 18 and 19 costs that the per diem should be $53.75. The actual cost has since increased further, given the $2,000 pay raises for all correctional employees that took effect on July 1, 2019.
Counties have been paying an increasingly low rate for housing inmates, relative to actual costs, Messina said. The state has increasingly subsidized the counties for the jail costs. The counties have also avoided paying for any of the annual $2,000 across-the-board raises for correctional employees or the recent pay raises for all state employees.
Not only does the state have to cover the difference between the $48.25 and the actual cost, but the consolidation legislation also has the state picking up the tab much sooner in the criminal justice process than previously, Messina said.
Before consolidation, counties paid for their inmates until the day after the sentencing order was entered, he said. Between that legislation taking effect and July 1, 2019, the state took over paying for the inmate the day after sentencing, regardless of when the order was entered. Since July 1, 2019, the cost handover to the state from the county has occurred the day following conviction – even if the offender ultimately is not sentenced to prison.
“Several things are wrong,” Puckett said about the increase. “Number one, we’ve already set our budget. The budget was put into play and it’s already been approved by the audit office and now we’re coming back and being told we may have an increase in the budget. So, there was no discussion at the state level to my knowledge with any commissioner that there was a potential increase and the fact that they(regional jail authority) said the Legislature would have been notified. Well, the legislators I have talked to were not notified and if they I would hope they would tell us about it because it would be a direct impact on every single county budget.”
Puckett said that the county pays more to the regional jail every month than it pays for economic development for an entire year. Mercer County pays $120,000 to $140,000 a month for its jail bill. This does not taken into account transportation costs and personnel costs, he added.
Budgets written by counties have been set, he said. Excess revenues would have to go toward paying the jail bill.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.