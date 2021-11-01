PEARISBURG, Va. — Voters in Giles County will go to the polls Tuesday to help settle a contest pitting incumbent 12th District Del. Chris Hurst. a Democrat, of Montgomery County, against Giles County resident Jason Ballard, a Republican.
Both have been running aggressive campaigns.
The 12th District represents the city of Radford, Giles County, and portions of Montgomery County and Pulaski County.
Ballard, a veteran, is a Concord University and West Virginia University law school graduate.
He continues to serve as a Lt. Col. in the U.S. Army Reserve and owns the Headley Ballard LLC law firm in Pearisburg.
Hurst was elected in 2017 and again in 2019.
A former journalist with WDBJ in Roanoke, Hurst pursued a political career after his late girlfriend, Alison Parker, a fellow journalist at the station, was shot and killed while doing an on-air remote broadcast along with another colleague, Adam Ward.
Hurst has championed gun safety laws, education and protection of land and water resources.
In local Giles County races, two at-large board of supervisors seats as well as two at-large school board seats are also on the ballot, but candidates are unopposed.
Paul W. “Chappy” Baker and Richard K. “Ricky” McCoy are on the ballot for supervisors and Phillip a. Pennington and Melissa R. Guynn for school board.
In Pearisburg, Robert L. Dickerson will run unopposed for mayor.
A special election is also on the ballot for a seat on town council to replace the late Judy R. Harrell, who died in February.
Gary L. Fields Sr. and Frank C. Tanner are vying for that position.
Three other council seats are also up for grabs with four candidates on the ballot: Kristi D. Eaton,
Cathy M. Clark, Cassie Martin Griffith and Amanda D. M. Davis.
Narrows has two special elections on the ballot.
Two candidates are running for one seat on the Narrows Town Council vacated by Sarah Thwaites, who resigned in July.
John Wallace Mills Jr. and R.E. “Bobby” Lucas are seeking that seat.
C.D. “Tom” Spangler is running unopposed for Narrows mayor, replacing John Davis, who resigned in April.
The Town of Rich Creek has only one contest as Mark E. Clemons and Marty A. Gautier are running for the two available town council seats.
Pembroke is seeing one contested contest.
James D. “Dusty” Stump and C.B. Andrews Jr. are running for mayor.
Town council has five candidates running for five seats: H. Steve Bremer, Betty Anne Spears, Dana D. “Ace” Munsey, Robert A. Lawson and Donald G. Poteet II.
Bland County has only one contested local race.
In District 4, J.P. Agee, Dreama A. Gills Hatcher and Jerri E. Harman are running for the school board seat.
Keith P. Costello is running unopposed for the District 4 board of supervisors seat.
In District 2, Stephen L. Kelley is the only candidate for the board of supervisors seat and M. David Andrews is running unopposed for the school board seat.
Del. James W. (Will) Morefield, R-3rd District, is also on the Bland County ballot and is running unopposed.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
