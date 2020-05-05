Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing for the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.