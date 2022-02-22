HURLEY, Va. — More than $11 million has been placed in the Virginia House budget to help Buchanan County, Va. residents who are still recovering from heavy flooding that devastated much of their community last year, a delegate said Monday.
A sum of $11.4 million to aid the flood victims of Hurley,Va. has been included in the House budget that was approved by the House Appropriations Committee, according to Delegate James W. “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell County.
The House of Delegates will vote Wednesday on the budget bill. It is anticipated the House and Senate will have an agreement on the state budget before March 12, Morefield said.
A major flood devastated much of the Hurley, Va. community on Aug. 30, 2021. Losses inflicted by the flooding impacted about 1,000 people. Thirty homes were damaged and more than 40 were destroyed.
“I am pleased to announce that $11.4 million has been included in the House budget for the Hurley flood victims. I originally proposed to create a statewide Flood Relief Fund (HB5) but asked the Appropriations Committee a few days ago to table the bill after determining a clearer path in securing relief for the residents of Hurley,” Morefield stated. “The proposed funding will be awarded as a grant and not a loan to those affected by the recent disaster. In conjunction with figures provided by local officials, I estimate the proposed amount of relief should make those who lost their homes or received major damage whole again.”
In January, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) first responded to Virginia’s request for a Declaration of Major Emergency in Hurley on Oct. 26, 2021 by authorizing public assistance for the governments of Buchanan County and the Commonwealth of Virginia to repair roads and other public infrastructure and to develop mitigation plans for future disasters. FEMA officials later denied a request to provide Individual Assistance to Hurley’s flood victims, stating in a letter dated Oct. 29, 2021 to then-Gov. Ralph Northam that the disaster “lacked severity and magnitude.” The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors immediately voted to appeal FEMA’s decision.
“This has been my top priority during the General Assembly Session and I am committed to seeing it through,” Morefield said.” It was astonishing to me that federal private assistance was denied even after our United States Senators and Southwest Virginia U.S. House Representative asked for assistance to be approved. I realized when private assistance was denied that I must take on the task myself because if nothing was done an entire community would be left with nothing.”
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is currently operating a Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) at the Buchanan County Red Building/Community Center in Hurley, Va., to provide Virginians with one-on-one assistance in submitting disaster loan applications.
The disaster declaration includes Buchanan County and the adjacent counties of Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell in Virginia; McDowell and Mingo Counties in West Virginia; and Pike County in Kentucky.
The SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) is located at 1041 Da Justus Road in Hurley, Va. It is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Wednesday. Its last day is Thursday, and it will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Businesses or any size and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets, SBA officials said. For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. EIDL Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.
