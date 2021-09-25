BLUEFIELD — Health officials are attributing another 11 deaths in the region to COVID-19, including five new deaths in Mercer County.
Seven of the 31 new COVID-19 deaths reported Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources came from Mercer and McDowell counties. Another two deaths were later reported Friday by the Monroe County Health Department, a 39-year-old male and a 78-year-old male.
According to the DHHR, the latest virus deaths from Mercer County are a 78-year-old male, a 59-year-old male, a 67-year-old female a 55-year-old male and an 83-year-old female.
This brings Mercer County’s COVID-19 death toll to date to 151.
The DHHR also reported two virus deaths Friday in McDowell County, an 82-year-old female and an 80-year-old male. The total number of virus-related deaths to date in McDowell County has now climbed to 39, according to the McDowell County Health Department.
In Virginia, new deaths also were reported Friday in Tazewell and Giles counties. In Virginia, health officials do not release the age or gender of those individuals whose deaths are attributed to COVID-19. The number of COVID-19 deaths to date in Tazewell County has now climbed to 85.
In West Virginia, the number of active virus cases in the Mountain State increased again Friday — a troubling development that calls into question the prediction by state health officials that the Delta-variant fueled surge has peaked.
The number of active virus cases in the state jumped Friday to 16,223, according to the DHHR. That’s up from 15,177 active cases on Thursday.
Statewide, 2,685 new virus cases were reported Friday in West Virginia. That’s up from the 1,477 new virus cases that were reported statewide Thursday.
Breakthrough cases among those who are fully vaccinated also increased to 10,666. That’s up from 10,433 breakthrough cases on Thursday. The number of breakthrough deaths in West Virginia also increased Friday to 126.
The number of active cases in Mercer County dropped slightly Friday to 624. That’s down from 632 on Thursday.
According to the DHHR, Mercer County has now reported 411 new virus cases, and five new deaths, in the last seven days.
